Hertha BSC: After a dispute with Dardai – the club is cracking down on Sunjic

The day after the bankruptcy against Werder Bremen, there was a scandal in training at Hertha BSC. Reservist Sunjic clashed with coach Dardai. The Berlin coach now served the player the receipt.

The nerves at bottom of the table Hertha are blank after the recent bankruptcy against Bremen. Pal Dardai takes tough action in training and sends one of his players into the dressing room prematurely with harsh words.

Dhe fierce groaning has an aftermath for Hertha’s midfielder Ivan Sunjic. On Sunday, there was a nasty crash during reservist training with the bottom of the Bundesliga table. After warming up and a short speech in the group of players, coach Pal Dardai threw the 26-year-old Croatian off the field with clear words and gestures (“What are you thinking? Go away!”) And called him “Fuck off! Bye Bye” after.

On Monday there was no training. The question now was: What’s next for the Croatian? According to information from BILD Sunjic will no longer be present at training this Tuesday morning. According to the report, he has now been suspended with immediate effect – until the end of the season.

It is still unclear whether Sunjic will continue to keep fit in Berlin or leave early. The fact is that his 18 games in the Bundesliga for Hertha on the last five match days will not be followed. The purchase option for two million will also be used for the loan from the English second division club Birmingham City of course no longer drawn. In terms of sport, the damage is limited, Sunjic has not been used for a minute in the past five games.

That’s why Dardai lost his composure during Hertha training

Sunjic is said to have seemed unfocused in the meeting at the start of training on Sunday, not listening and looking properly. When he then also started to discuss with Dardai, the trainer’s collar burst. When Sunjic spat on the floor several times when leaving, first in the direction of the assistant coach, then in the direction of Dardai, his composure was finally gone. The rough choice of words heralded the beginning of the end of the Sunjic chapter at Hertha.

Dardai wants to take action at the bottom of the table, as he had announced. “I have to attack now. If someone doesn’t pull along, I have to make other decisions,” said the 47-year-old, looking at the sobering 2: 4. said. Striker Wilfried Kanga, who was not in the squad, felt the effects on Saturday. “His body language wasn’t enough all week,” Dardai said.

The coach is counting on the pros converting their anger at their poor performance into fighting spirit. “Where we are now, I hope that the frustration will come out. This frustration is supposed to release this blockage, because then you really start to fight. Something has to happen,” he said

“False automatisms without end”

The Hungarian complained that his team lacked the basics, especially in the “chaos moments” with second balls or turnovers. “There are endless false automatisms in there. It’s unbelievable,” he said after the Werder game. At such moments, the team in the center “didn’t defend the goal. I have no idea what we were defending. That’s not okay.” The players would have to hold each other accountable.

Dardai has been Hertha’s head coach for the third time since April 16 and is supposed to save her from relegation again. “It’s difficult to get these automatisms in, but we’ll give everything for it,” he said. “I’m still firmly convinced if the focus and the mentality change.” The team must implement the guidelines quickly. “I always say a clever team needs six weeks, a stupid team three months. After three weeks I want to see my handwriting in the next home game.”

First of all, there is the task at FC Bayern Munich next Sunday (3.30 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) at. “At Bayern Munich, everyone knows that it can be a huge hit, sometimes it can be close. I don’t expect a surprise,” said Dardai.