Bundesliga club Hertha BSC could apparently receive money from Saudi Arabia via detours in the future after the investor 777 Partners got involved.

As reported by the Bloomberg agency, which specializes in economic and financial issues, the US company is itself looking for a financier for its football division – and is also supposed to approach the Saudi Arabian owners of the Premier-League– The club Newcastle United to have approached.

The private investment company based in Miami officially joined the Berliners last week and secured 78.8 percent of the capital shares in Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA in the course of the capital increase. According to Bloomberg, 777 is now said to have approached five possible investors, including British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who is involved with Newcastle. She is said to have helped arrange the takeover of the traditional club by the Saudi state fund PIF 2021.

Hertha BSC has announced the investment volume of its new investor: the capital increase should amount to 100 million euros. According to 777 Partners, this investment is not subject to any conditions.

Money from Saudi sovereign wealth fund?

According to the Bloomberg report, should 777 enter into a deal, money from the Saudi state fund could flow into the Hertha account and thus into the Bundesliga for the first time. At the request of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Hertha announced that the subject of resale was regulated in the contract – but the club did not want to answer detailed questions about the contracts. 777 also did not comment on “SZ” request.

