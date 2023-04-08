Home Sports Hertha BSC lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga
Hertha BSC lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga

Hertha BSC lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga

NAfter the final whistle, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Willi Orban attacked each other and fought a battle of words. Even during the Bundesliga game, Hertha BSC did not surrender to the favorite RB Leipzig, but showed a lot of resistance. But in the end it wasn’t enough again. Leipzig celebrated their seventh win by beating Hertha 1-0 (1-0) in their seventh away game and climbed to fourth place in the table.

“That was a good performance today against Hertha BSC, who made it really difficult for us,” said RB coach Marco Rose on Sky on Saturday evening. He often lacked the “last consequence”, but in view of the difficult cup game three days earlier against Borussia Dortmund (2-0), Rose allowed himself to be lenient: “Maybe we were a bit tired.”

The Berliners, threatened with relegation, wanted to take advantage of this, but they lacked the clout. “We were good, but should have been a bit braver with the ball,” said Hertha’s leading player Boateng, who didn’t want to overplay his arguments after the final whistle: “I often shout around. That’s petting, you see who’s stronger. That’s long forgotten.”

The guests used the playful elements from the start and tightened Hertha in their own half. The biggest chance, however, was favored by an uncertainty from Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, who was able to deflect the ball to a corner. The Berliners were lucky that referee Deniz Aytekin did not point to the penalty spot in a duel between Marc Oliver Kempf and Benjamin Henrichs (26th).

