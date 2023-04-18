Hertha BSC: Officially – Pal Dardai is the coach for the third time

Hertha BSC draws consequences after the debacle against Schalke and the fall to the bottom of the table. The club separates from unsuccessful coach Sandro Schwarz. Hertha has now officially announced this. The succession plan is not very original.

Hertha BSC is once again trying everything in terms of personnel to stop the unchecked fall. In the end of the season, the bottom of the table relies on a new coach after the disaster at Schalke 04. The club separated from 44-year-old Sandro Schwarz. After this had already been reported by a number of media, the club also made a corresponding announcement in the afternoon.

Pal Dardai should now serve as the rescuer again. The 47-year-old Hertha record player (286 Bundesliga games) coached the Berliners from 2015 to 2019, then stepped in again in January 2021 and saved the club from relegation before he had to leave the following November. He now has six games to reach at least the relegation rank. Dardai will train the team for the first time on Monday. He makes his debut on Saturday against Werder Bremen.

“Everyone knows my relationship with Hertha BSC, so I didn’t have to think twice when the call came,” said Dardai: “There are still six games left, maybe two more, and I will do everything with the team to ensure that this one.” club stays in the Bundesliga. It won’t be an easy task, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The Dardai solution is not very original, but it fits. With Hungary, Herthas President Kay Bernstein is at least continuing the Berlin path that has been proclaimed so often. Before that, Benjamin Weber, once the long-standing head of the football academy, among other things, had been installed as sports director.

Hertha has been without a win for six games

Weber was quoted as saying in the club’s announcement on Schwarz’s dismissal: “After the frightening defeat in Gelsenkirchen, we have used the past one and a half days intensively to analyze and evaluate our situation, also together with Sandro. We came to the decision, for our goal of relegation, to set a new stimulus for the team for the few remaining games.

As early as Friday evening, those responsible had avoided a commitment to black, which had been discontinued last summer – at that time by Fredi Bobic. Bobic had already had to vacate his post in Berlin at the end of January. When it started, Schwarz exuded a great deal of optimism and had become a symbol of a new spirit of optimism in Berlin. The defeat at Schalke was the eleventh away game in a row without a sense of achievement and the sixth Bundesliga game in a row without a win. Most recently, Hertha BSC scored three points under Schwarz in a 2-0 win over FC Augsburg at the end of February.

For years Hertha has been in turbulent times with constant relegation battles and the economic turmoil surrounding former investor Lars Windhorst. The critical Hertha fans in particular will follow closely to what extent the new financier 777 Partners will intervene in the sporting decisions.