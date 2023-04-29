Hertha BSC: The permanent crisis loop can be best attached to Dardai

JThe more desperate the situation, the more unusual the measures. Pal Dardai, who has been training the Bundesliga club Hertha BSC, which is in acute danger of relegation, for almost two weeks, is aware of this. He has to make a mark.

The 47-year-old Hungarian did that twice in the past few days. First of all, he expelled a professional, who he could be relatively sure of, that he could not help him with his rescue mission, for which he will only have five games left. “Go away, bye, fuck off,” he called to Ivan Sunjic. The Croatian midfielder, who hasn’t played a minute in recent weeks, is said to have not listened properly to Dardai’s speech beforehand. Sunjic will probably remain suspended until the end of the season.

A few days later there were new faces on the Schenckendorffplatz at the Olympic site: young, sometimes very young faces. Peter Matiebel, 18, Mesut Kesik, 19, Veit Stange, 19, Pascal Klemens, 18, and Joel da Silva Kiala, 19, are now training with the pros. The U19 players Julian Eitschberger, 19, and Ibrahim Maza, 17, had previously been promoted to the first division team. It is quite possible that Dardai will take some of the youngsters with him to Munich, where the bottom team will have to play Bayern Munich on Sunday (3.30 p.m., DAZN). Although probably not the starting eleven, he could at least mix up the squad.

Dardai has to pull out all the stops to at least keep alive the feeling that something could still be moving. As he had done eight and two years ago, he had been persuaded to step in in dire need. This time, however, the Hungarian himself had made it clear that the task would be even more difficult.

Neither the condition of the team nor the club raise hopes

The situation seems almost hopeless. Last Saturday in the home game against Bremen, Dardai was back on the bench for the first time. He saw a team that, like a week earlier, showed signs of dissolution at 2: 5 at Schalke. After 63 minutes she was 0:4 behind. The two late Hertha goals by Jessic Ngankam and Dodo Lukebakio would not have happened if Bremen had not taken it easy. “It would have taken a miracle to get out of here,” Dardai said afterwards. The team was “blocked”. He was not able to convey any great confidence that the tensions could be resolved quickly. Although the gap to the relegation place is currently only two points, neither the condition of the team nor that of the club gives rise to hope.

Hertha has been in a permanent crisis loop for years. This can be seen above all in Dardai itself. In November 2021, he and his assistant coach Andreas “Zecke” Neuendorf were released by the then sports director Fredi Bobic. Severance payments were due – for Dardai in the low million range, for Neuendorf in the low six-digit range.

But then there was a radical change of course, primarily driven by Kay Bernstein, who was elected the new president in June 2022. In January 2023, Bobic was dismissed without notice. At the same time, Neuendorf returned, this time as team manager. Benjamin Weber, who had headed the youth academy for seven years and left the club at the beginning of 2022, was suddenly back: As the new sports director, he took over the main tasks from Bobic. Almost two months later, squad planner Dirk Duffner was released. And finally, Weber brought back Dardai. Almost every decision Bobic made in his 19 months has been reversed.

A symbolic image of the current situation: Marc-Oliver Kempf is sitting on the lawn in front of the “Bye” lettering Those: dpa/Soeren Stache

Only with regard to the squad that was not possible. It would have been the most necessary here. But the pros, who had been lured over the past few years with the prospect of Hertha wanting to play in the Champions League in the medium term, have ongoing contracts.

The room for maneuver for decision-makers is even smaller

In addition, there is a lack of money. Most of the 375 million euros that former investor Tennor paid the club for 64.7 percent of the outsourced professional department have long since been spent. Since March there has been a new investor in the form of the US company 777 – which secured 78.8 percent of the shares in the course of a capital increase, of which 74.9 percent were voting shares. The registered association has secured a blocking minority of 25.1 percent, with the help of which certain resolutions can be prevented. But the room for maneuver for the club’s decision-makers is becoming even smaller.

It is quite unclear what the strategy should be if Hertha is actually relegated. Bernstein propagates a “Berlin way”, it should be set on their own offspring. Maybe that’s why Dardai raised the young players: to introduce them – in the knowledge that they will be needed in the coming season at the latest.

On Friday there was actually good news for Hertha. The talented striker Ibrahim Maza, who scored 16 goals in 16 games last season in the A-Junior Bundesliga, signed a long-term contract – despite lucrative offers from other clubs. Maza is a “Berlin boy with a heart and a football cage mentality,” said Benjamin Weber. The bitter truth, however, is that there is almost no such mentality in the current Bundesliga team.