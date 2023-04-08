In the Bundesliga game between Hertha BSC and RB Leipzig, coach Sandro Schwarz did not agree at all with the performance of referee Deniz Aytekin. Strong words are spoken. Aytekin reacts humorously.

TRainer Sandro Schwarz from Hertha BSC sharply criticized the referee Deniz Aytekin during the home defeat against RB Leipzig (0:1). “He’s completely overwhelmed. Body language catastrophic,” shouted Schwarz on the sidelines. The words could be heard clearly through the Sky broadcaster’s external microphones. Aytekin reacted calmly – and with humor.

“I will now work on my body language,” said the 44-year-old in the Sky interview with a smile. Aytekin couldn’t understand the Hertha coach’s criticism: “I don’t know how we would have decided this game. I’m the very last person who wouldn’t admit a mistake.”

Aytekin had validated the Leipzig winning goal by Amadou Haidara (39th minute) after being secured by video assistant Harm Osmers. Viewing the video images took a few minutes because a possible foul and handball by assist provider Mohamed Simakan and a possible offside position by Haidara had to be checked. “There were three situations that were checked,” explained Aytekin: “At the end of the day it was a correct goal, so I didn’t understand Sandro Schwarz’s anger.”

“Thank God I don’t say everything I think”

The Hertha coach hadn’t completely calmed down a few minutes after the final whistle. “What bothers me a lot more is that Deniz Aytekin didn’t see the game situation. I’m convinced of that,” he said: “The goal happens, but he doesn’t point directly to the point.”

He did say emotional words, admitted Schwarz, “but there was no insult involved. I talked to him about it calmly during the half-time break.” Aytekin reported that Black was “dissatisfied with the performance”. “Everyone can say what they want. Thank God I don’t say everything I think,” said Oberasbacher: “I understand what it’s about. We don’t come here lightly and think: We’re going to whistle a game and we don’t care. Then I always find it difficult when you knock something out across the board.”