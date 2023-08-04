Hertha BSC: Why Pal Dardai thinks the malice has to stop

It’s these incidents that make Pal Dardai pull himself together to stay in good spirits. “I can’t afford to deal with everything that’s negative,” said the Hertha coach. Because if he were to lose his positive attitude given the problems that the Bundesliga relegated team is struggling with, it would be fatal. It could quickly rub off on the team and the whole club.

But it’s not easy to keep your composure when things happen like they did last week. Dardai received surprising news the day before he wanted to take his team to Düsseldorf, where the first game of the season (0-1) was scheduled for last Saturday. It was brought to him by sports director Benjamin Weber. Striker Wilfried Kanga, whom Dardai had planned in the squad, will not come along. Because he feels “mentally incapable” of playing for Hertha despite a very good preparation. A first class affront.

So the Berliners went to Dusseldorf without Kanga, who has meanwhile been transferred to the U23 as a penalty, and were narrowly defeated – despite a fightingly appealing performance. Weber then got on the phone and made a replacement clear: the Swiss Haris Tabakovic (29) moved from Austria Vienna to the capital for 500,000 euros. It was Hertha’s entry number nine. There are also seven players who have been raised from the second team or from their own youth. But it will still take some time before the personnel carousel will come to a standstill. The “new Hertha” is not nearly finished.

This Friday is the home premiere of the “Old Lady” against second division promoted Wehen-Wiesbaden (6.30 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker). Over 40,000 spectators are expected. But he doesn’t yet know exactly which team Dardai can send to the field, which has been specially equipped with a new turf. Because other players still don’t know whether they want to stay in Berlin at all.

Hertha is still in a dilemma

For example, there is Suat Serdar, he could set the pace for the new team, become the strategist in central midfield. But the ex-national player is suffering from a foot injury that just won’t get better. At least that’s how he puts it. “He trains with us, but canceled the game in Düsseldorf because he wanted to protect his foot. This week I offered it to him again. I’m waiting for an answer. If he doesn’t want to again, he’s not there again. I can’t say it nicer at this moment,” Dardai said. According to the 47-year-old, he needs a type of player like Serdar, “but, … well”. There is hardly anything worse for a coach than players who he is not sure if they even want to.

Suat Serdar (middle) on Monday on the way to Hertha’s training ground

Hertha is still in a quandary: Serdar (26) still hopes to be able to leave the club. Just like striker Dodi Lukébakio (25). An injury could be extremely debilitating. It would also be useless to remind them of their contractual obligations – after all, the club also depends on getting the expensive professionals off the payroll. “It doesn’t help us if we grab him and maybe he doesn’t give everything because he has something else on his mind,” said Weber about Lukébakio, the top scorer with eleven goals last season. Apparently, it looks similar to Serdar.

Weber, who took office at the end of January after separating from sports director Fredi Bobic, currently has one of the most thankless jobs ever. He has to clean up – after years of a completely confused purchasing policy, in which many players came, often on completely inflated terms. It is correspondingly difficult to get them to walk again – and if possible without too much loss. At the same time, Weber had to put together a new team – preferably one that could aim for immediate promotion. All this under the stipulation of an extreme austerity course. Finally, the Berliners even had to worry about the license.

The financial situation of the traditional club is still tense. For the season that has just started, around 27 million euros in television money will be missing compared to the first division. A new main sponsor is still being sought. Player salaries are to be cut by 60 percent. This, in turn, tries to take advantage of the competition: receiving clubs let Hertha fidget.

In some cases, Weber almost had to give players away – such as striker Krzysztof Piatek and goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. Piatek went to Turkey, Schwolow to Union Berlin. Transfers should not have flowed, although Hertha had paid around 32 million euros for both players three years ago. Weber will also have to accommodate potential buyers considerably with Serdar and Lukébakio, the two most valuable players, for whom a total of 28 million euros was paid.

The hopes of still being able to build a team with prospects rest on two factors: on the good youth work that has been done in recent years despite all other failures – and on Dardai. The Hungarian, who always had to step in when the club saw no other way out, urged patience. “We have to bite into this season and then be where we want to be by Christmas,” he said. That means: At the end of the half-series, Hertha should still have the promotion places within reach. “But I can’t promise anything,” said the coach.

This is to be achieved through a total rebuild. Dardai likes to speak of a “Berlin way” and by that means: everything that came before must be forgotten. The megalomania (“Big City Club”) is a thing of the past – but that means the malice must finally stop, which has always been felt in recent years when Hertha was unable to meet its demands despite the use of large funds. So almost constantly. In order to make the urgency of this request clear, Dardai even created a completely new neologism. “We don’t need any more negativism or gloating,” he said, “we really want to build something new here.”

It is not yet clear whether this will succeed. In any case, it has already led to a curiosity: In Düsseldorf, all three Dardai sons played for Hertha: Márton (21) represented Serdar from the start, Palko (24) and baby Bence (17) came on. Unlike others, they were ready.

