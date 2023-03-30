Hervé Renard, during a 2022 World Cup match in Qatar between Saudi Arabia and Mexico on November 30. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Renard, the trainer, will he meet Renard, the player again? Their first meeting dates back to May 2014, in Sochaux. Hervé Renard was trying hard at the time to keep the Doubs club in Ligue 1, while Wendie Renard was training with the French women’s team, of which she was captain. The two namesakes exchange a few words without suspecting that they will most certainly, nine years later, end up at Les Bleues. Provided that the new coach recalls the one whose withdrawal precipitated the fall of Corinne Deacon.

Hervé Renard officially succeeded the ex-coach of Clermont (in Ligue 2), announced the French Football Federation (FFF), Thursday March 30, in a press release. Favorite for the position for several days, the 57-year-old Savoyard has withdrawn from a long and remunerative contract which bound him until 2027 to the Saudi selection – of which he still led the rally the previous weekend. “It’s time for me to fly to another horizon but the memories [de la Coupe du monde] will remain etched in me”, said the coach appointed until August 2024, after the end of the Paris Olympics, in a farewell message to Saudi fans. Twenty-one days after having recorded the departure of Deacon, the FFF therefore considered that Renard meets the criteria listed by Jean-Michel Aulas at the start of the month.

“Someone ambitious, who may be used to leading teams and who may know women’s football either directly or through their assistants. Charisma is the number one priority. When we have it, we have it with the boys and with the girls”exhibited in The team the president of Olympique Lyonnais, a member of the quartet responsible for making a ” recommendation “ to Philippe Diallo, interim president of the FFF, for the position of coach.

In terms of charisma, the French women’s team is served, with Hervé Renard. Also in terms of image. His arrival should put a spotlight on the Blue, after the performance of Saudi Arabia at the recent World Cup in Qatar. Winner to general surprise against future world champions Argentina (2-1) in his first match in the competition, Renard did not go far from taking the Green Falcons to the round of 16.

In the footsteps of the “blond wizard”

This performance sums up the career of Hervé Renard: that of a coach who was built far from France, where he never knew how to impose himself. His career as a footballer is modest, with only one first division match to his credit. Renard retired from sport at only 29 years old. “I was a duty player, but I lacked technique and speed”he explained to France Football.

