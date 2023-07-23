Hervé Renard, coach of Les Bleues, is “entirely immersed in the cause of women’s football”

The coach of the French women’s football team, Hervé Renard, on June 6, 2023 in Paris. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Les Bleues play their first match of the World Cup, Sunday July 23, at noon (Paris time), against Jamaica, in Sydney. Eliminated in the quarter-finals of the last two editions, they hope this year to taste again – at least – in the semi-finals, as in 2011. Propelled to the position of coach in March to replace Corinne Deacon, Hervé Renard, an experienced figure in men’s football, combines sporting ambition and defense of the interests of women’s football. “On my small scale, I want to get things done”he explains to Monde.

The surprise was great when your name came out to succeed Corinne Deacon. What is the meaning of your commitment to women’s football?

It’s a form of respect. I have been following women’s football for about ten years. There is a significant evolution, especially since the 2019 World Cup. It’s getting better and better. The important thing is the beauty of football and the way we play it.

Around you, how was your choice received?

Even in my family, I tell you sincerely, a lot of people were surprised, with the usual thoughts: “Aren’t you going to go into women’s football? ” And why not ? I didn’t need to think for long. Major upcoming deadlines [Mondial 2023 et JO 2024] made me take the leap. Thanks to my numerous travels over the past twenty-one years, I have different analyzes and a very broad open-mindedness. I have changed as a man.

You yourself contacted the working group responsible for choosing the new coach…

Yeah, I got the message through. Honestly, I didn’t know how it was going to be taken. I’ve had quite a few candid experiences where I lost, while in the bottom two. We did two videos. I tried to convince, with my convictions and my loyalty. Apparently they liked it, but I wasn’t sure if my profile would interest them.

You have suffered from a certain lack of recognition. Weren’t Les Bleues also the only chance to achieve your dream of coaching a French team?

I have often observed a trivialization of the successes obtained outside Europe. While it is difficult to win everywhere, in Africa and Asia. I have spoken about this lack of recognition in the past, but I have come back to it. Now it makes me smile. I spent four years in Saudi Arabia, and they completely forgot about me. When you qualify for the World Cup by finishing ahead of Japan and Australia, it deserves a little line [dans la presse].

You have 70.47% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

