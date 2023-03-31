Home Sports Hervé Renard recalls Eugénie Le Sommer and obtains the return of Wendie Renard to the French team
Sports

Hervé Renard recalls Eugénie Le Sommer and obtains the return of Wendie Renard to the French team

by admin
Hervé Renard recalls Eugénie Le Sommer and obtains the return of Wendie Renard to the French team

Some football coaches specialize in delicate, “commando” missions, which consist of rectifying a badly embarked situation at the last moment. By agreeing to take the reins of the French women’s team, Hervé Renard, 54, who had hitherto made his mark with men’s selections, is faced with an interesting, but perilous, challenge just four months before the Cup. world in Australia and New Zealand (July 20-August 20).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Hervé Renard appointed head of the French women’s football team, a coach on a mission

Her arrival at the head of Les Bleues comes in a very particular context, where the revolt of major players, including captain Wendie Renard and star attackers Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, led to the dismissal of her predecessor, Corinne Deacon, March 9. Chosen for his charisma and his international CV – two titles in the African Cup of Nations and two participations in the World Cup – the new boss of the Tricolores hopes to arouse the support of internationals and rekindle the flame and the cohesion of a group. shaken by these turbulences.

Faced with the urgency of the situation – his appointment was only made official on March 30 after negotiations to break his lucrative contract with the Saudi Federation, whose men’s team he was coaching – Hervé Renard did not have time to procrastinate. Just arrived in Paris on Thursday, he had lunch with the quartet behind his appointment (the working group made up of Jean-Michel Aulas, Marc Keller, Aline Riera and Laura George).

See also  Salernitana, hard note of the fans against Lotito and Gravina - Sport

“Now to work”

Then on Friday March 31, he was launched into the deep end: holding his first press conference at the headquarters of the French Football Federation (FFF), in the presence of interim president Philippe Diallo, Aline Riera and Jean-Michel Aulas.

“He is a successful coach. He managed to win trophies. Hervé has the leadership and the charisma to take the French team up an extra step and to make it win the titles that we hope for.welcomed Mr. Diallo. He has a great attachment to France and a great love for the blue jersey. » The strong man of Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas did not hide his pride in seeing the Savoyard take the lead of the national women’s team: “I was so happy that he was really and concretely interested in it. If he is there, it is thanks to him. He did what it took to be here today. »

Impeccable black shirt and suit, the interested party accepted the compliments with good grace, before refocusing on the essentials: “Now get to work and head for this 2023 World Cup which will soon arrive. »

You have 65.25% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

Barca VP confirms contact with Messi

Given today’s Sassari there are regrets for the...

Juve Hellas Verona Allegri: ‘Chiesa not called up,...

Digital Cup 2023: great success for the Coverciano...

Kladno trouble with an outsider? Calm down, we...

La Russa: “Via Rasella page anything but noble”

Friedrich ends his career after a serious accident

Wimbledon 2023, Russian and Belarusian tennis players admitted...

Serie A: Napoli-Milan Champions dress rehearsal – Football

CBA Comprehensive: Guangsha reverses Fujian and Sichuan loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy