The coach of the French women’s football team, Hervé Renard, during a press conference at the headquarters of the French Football Federation, on March 31 in Paris. MICHEL EULER / AP

Some football coaches specialize in delicate, “commando” missions, which consist of rectifying a badly embarked situation at the last moment. By agreeing to take the reins of the French women’s team, Hervé Renard, 54, who had hitherto made his mark with men’s selections, is faced with an interesting, but perilous, challenge just four months before the Cup. world in Australia and New Zealand (July 20-August 20).

Her arrival at the head of Les Bleues comes in a very particular context, where the revolt of major players, including captain Wendie Renard and star attackers Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, led to the dismissal of her predecessor, Corinne Deacon, March 9. Chosen for his charisma and his international CV – two titles in the African Cup of Nations and two participations in the World Cup – the new boss of the Tricolores hopes to arouse the support of internationals and rekindle the flame and the cohesion of a group. shaken by these turbulences.

Faced with the urgency of the situation – his appointment was only made official on March 30 after negotiations to break his lucrative contract with the Saudi Federation, whose men’s team he was coaching – Hervé Renard did not have time to procrastinate. Just arrived in Paris on Thursday, he had lunch with the quartet behind his appointment (the working group made up of Jean-Michel Aulas, Marc Keller, Aline Riera and Laura George).

“Now to work”

Then on Friday March 31, he was launched into the deep end: holding his first press conference at the headquarters of the French Football Federation (FFF), in the presence of interim president Philippe Diallo, Aline Riera and Jean-Michel Aulas.

“He is a successful coach. He managed to win trophies. Hervé has the leadership and the charisma to take the French team up an extra step and to make it win the titles that we hope for.welcomed Mr. Diallo. He has a great attachment to France and a great love for the blue jersey. » The strong man of Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas did not hide his pride in seeing the Savoyard take the lead of the national women’s team: “I was so happy that he was really and concretely interested in it. If he is there, it is thanks to him. He did what it took to be here today. »

Impeccable black shirt and suit, the interested party accepted the compliments with good grace, before refocusing on the essentials: “Now get to work and head for this 2023 World Cup which will soon arrive. »

