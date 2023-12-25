He’s back for seven million euros!

Barcelona Set to Bring Back Young Defender Chadi Riad

Barcelona’s sports management has begun working on signings for the next season, with the club set to bring back 20-year-old defender Chadi Riad from Betis. The young player has been a standout for Betis and has caught the attention of Barcelona’s management.

According to reports, Barça will be activating the buyback clause for Riad, who is expected to join the first team from June 2024. This move will see Barcelona retain possession of one of the most promising left-footed center-backs in the world.

Riad had been on loan to Betis last summer, with a purchase option of 3.5 million euros if he played a certain number of games. Barcelona will now exercise their right to buy back the defender for 7 million euros, effectively bringing him back to the club for only 3.5 million euros.

The Spanish-Moroccan left Barcelona previously due to the lack of playing time, but with the prospect of returning to the club under new management, he is hopeful for a more prominent role in the team. With Betis being informed of Barcelona’s decision, it is expected that Riad will finish the current campaign with Betis before returning to Barcelona.

The move to bring back Chadi Riad shows Barcelona’s commitment to nurturing talent from within, and fans will be eager to see the young defender in action for the club once again.

