Home » He’s Russian, he can’t return to F1: the story of Mazepin
Sports

He’s Russian, he can’t return to F1: the story of Mazepin

by admin
He’s Russian, he can’t return to F1: the story of Mazepin

From Formula One car tracks to the courts. The career of the Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin it ended with the exclusion from the Circus after Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. On March 5, 2022 the Haas team had fired the driver and terminated the sponsorship contract with Uralkali, a company owned by Nikita’s father, Dmitry Mazepin. Since then the driver tried to get back to racing in F1 by contesting the “political nature” of its exclusion. Then he embarked a legal action against British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in an attempt to get sanctions lifted.

Mazepin will not be able to return to F1

Ma Mazepin he will not be able to return to racing in Formula One, at least in the immediate future. Despite the sentence in his favor issued at the beginning of the year by the Court of Justice of the European Union (he will be able to compete but under a neutral flag), the High Court of London ruled the legitimacy of the sanctions imposed by the British government on the family of Mazepin, son of a well-known Russian oligarch, owner of a powerful chemical company.

He can’t deal with the English stables

The 24-year-old pilot Mazepin will not be able to return to the UK to start negotiations with the British stables. Since 2022 the Russian has participated in some rally tests, winning in the T3 category of the Silk Way Rally, in Russia. Furthermore, with 99 Racing, the team he owns, he also took part in the Asian Le Mans Series, where he finished in fourth place (with two poles and two podiums). But the legal battle is not over yet: Mazepin will now have to wait for the outcome of another processscheduled for July 19.

You may also like

Fuzhou Jin’an District Wushu Association Holds the Second...

Road accident in Marino, collision between car and...

Football Champions League: Man City vs Inter –...

Novak Djokovic shows his colors politically – that’s...

[Forbidden news]Why did the 10 Chinese players in...

Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on...

ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany,...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy