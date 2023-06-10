He’s Russian, he can’t return to F1: the story of Mazepin

From Formula One car tracks to the courts. The career of the Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin it ended with the exclusion from the Circus after Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. On March 5, 2022 the Haas team had fired the driver and terminated the sponsorship contract with Uralkali, a company owned by Nikita’s father, Dmitry Mazepin. Since then the driver tried to get back to racing in F1 by contesting the “political nature” of its exclusion. Then he embarked a legal action against British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in an attempt to get sanctions lifted.

Mazepin will not be able to return to F1

Ma Mazepin he will not be able to return to racing in Formula One, at least in the immediate future. Despite the sentence in his favor issued at the beginning of the year by the Court of Justice of the European Union (he will be able to compete but under a neutral flag), the High Court of London ruled the legitimacy of the sanctions imposed by the British government on the family of Mazepin, son of a well-known Russian oligarch, owner of a powerful chemical company.

He can’t deal with the English stables

The 24-year-old pilot Mazepin will not be able to return to the UK to start negotiations with the British stables. Since 2022 the Russian has participated in some rally tests, winning in the T3 category of the Silk Way Rally, in Russia. Furthermore, with 99 Racing, the team he owns, he also took part in the Asian Le Mans Series, where he finished in fourth place (with two poles and two podiums). But the legal battle is not over yet: Mazepin will now have to wait for the outcome of another processscheduled for July 19.