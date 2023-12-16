HE’S SCARED? XAVI asks for STABILITY in Barcelona and to be APPLAUDED for qualifying | Exclusives – ESPN Deportes

Barcelona’s new head coach, Xavi, recently expressed his desire for stability within the club as well as recognition for their recent qualification for the Champions League. In an exclusive interview with ESPN Deportes, Xavi made it clear that he is not backing down from the challenges ahead. Despite facing criticism, Xavi remains confident and focused on leading the team to success.

“We are in the race for four titles,” Xavi confidently stated, emphasizing his belief in the team’s potential. He also brushed off doubts about his position on the Barcelona bench, with sources close to him confirming that he is committed to the role and is not considering stepping down.

With Barcelona recently experiencing a loss to Valencia, Xavi understands the pressure that comes with coaching a team of such high expectations. However, he remains determined to turn the team’s fortunes around and lead them to victory.

As the latest addition to Barcelona’s coaching staff, Xavi asks for support and applause from the fans as the team navigates through this period of transition. His passion and determination to bring stability and success to the club are unwavering, and he remains focused on the task at hand. Stay tuned for updates as Xavi continues to lead Barcelona through the challenges ahead.

