“Hey, we still know how it’s done”

Milan is not dead, On the contrary. Milan know how to play football and they proved it this afternoon by annihilating Sarri’s Lazio. When the Rossoneri are in good shape it’s a show to see the game plots devised by Pioli, vertical plots that are capable of hurting any team in Serie A and in Europe. In all of this, Theo Hernández and Rodrigo Leão represent the greatest interpreters of ‘Pioli thought’, as evidenced by the cinematic goals they have signed in the last two seasons.

This afternoon Milan has decided to send a message to everyoneespecially to those who consider Inter favorites in the two-legged Champions League, a very open match that will be decided by episodes and the right psychological approach to the confrontation, the latter always in favor of the Rossoneri.

600 km away, a Inter ugly and solid she managed to conquer the Olimpico and ad sink (for now) theand Champions ambitions of Rome. It was a decidedly different challenge from that of San Siro and from the attitude shown by Mourinho’s players – who put the Nerazzurri in serious difficulty – “it seems paradoxical that Lazio occupy second place in this championship“.

Roma gave everything with a roster cut down by injuries and a few unfortunate episodes that could have changed the momentum of the match. Matic he once again proved his class at 35 by wrestling and partially obscuring a lavish Brozovic. This was the best duel of the race.

At Inter it is missed the contribution of Mkhitaryan, a key player for Inzaghi, and the support of Correa, now a voice outside the Nerazzurri choir. Inter also lacked the right approach to the match, but it is justifiable given the importance of Wednesday night’s match.

This victory for Inter is one of the most important of the season because without a place in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri project risks being further downsized. The Champions League is a plus, the managers know it, we ‘newsagents’ know it, also because there is a disparity in level between the Milanese side of the table and that of the giants Real and City.

