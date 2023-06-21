Home » Hibernian face Faroese Vikingur or Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra
Hibs’ first competitive match of the season will be a European fixture

Hibernian will face Faroese side Vikingur or Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Lee Johnson’s side finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season and secured a European place after champions Celtic won the Scottish Cup.

The first leg at Easter Road will take place on 27 July, with the second leg on 3 August.

Vikingur and Inter Club d’Escaldes meet over 13 and 20 July.

Hibs will face FC Edinburgh in their first pre-season fixture on 1 July and between the two legs of their second qualifying round tie, they will take on League One side Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on 29 July.

The new Premiership kicks off on 5 August, with fixtures still to be announced.

