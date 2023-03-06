Home Sports Hickelsberger filler falls out longer
Sports

Hickelsberger filler falls out longer

by admin
Hickelsberger filler falls out longer

The ÖFB women’s national team will have to do without Julia Hickelsberger-Füller in the upcoming training course and the two friendlies in Wiener Neustadt on April 7 (8:30 p.m.) against Belgium and on April 11 (7:15 p.m.) against the Czech Republic. The goalscorer from 1899 Hoffenheim had to undergo knee surgery and will be out for a longer period of time. “The fact is that she could play again in six to eight weeks if everything goes well,” said ÖFB team boss Irene Fuhrmann on Monday at a press conference in Vienna.

Read more …

See also  Dolomiti Bellunesi, there is the yes of Corbanese. "Now let's raise the bar"

You may also like

NBA on Sky Sports: four matches broadcast between...

A medal like a fridge magnet, but hugely...

no Russian handshake Gracheva- Corriere TV

Formula 1: Mercedes pulls the ripcord

Sassuolo wins in the final. The Bull “mata”...

Moise Kean sent off 40 seconds after entering...

NHL | Defenseman Špaček signed a three-year rookie...

LAGORAI CIMA D’ASTA | sportdimontagna.com

Matera-Martina: the fans push, the teams don’t

Mooney still alongside the VR46 Racing Team –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy