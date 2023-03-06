The ÖFB women’s national team will have to do without Julia Hickelsberger-Füller in the upcoming training course and the two friendlies in Wiener Neustadt on April 7 (8:30 p.m.) against Belgium and on April 11 (7:15 p.m.) against the Czech Republic. The goalscorer from 1899 Hoffenheim had to undergo knee surgery and will be out for a longer period of time. “The fact is that she could play again in six to eight weeks if everything goes well,” said ÖFB team boss Irene Fuhrmann on Monday at a press conference in Vienna.

