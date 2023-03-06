Home Sports Hiemer/Verbnjak in mixed-relay WM-Achte – sport.ORF.at
Johanna Hiemer and Paul Verbnjak finished eighth in the mixed relay at the end of the Ski Mountaineering World Championships in Boi Taüll, Spain. The duo finished 1:11.8 minutes behind French winners Emily Harrop/Thibault Anselmet on Sunday. Sarah Dreier/Andreas Mayer took twelfth place (+3:15.8).

“It was really fun and we were able to really accelerate. Eighth place is great, and above all our gap to the leaders is getting smaller and smaller,” said Hiemer. “If we can now get our changing technique more consistent, then it will go one step further. But we can be extremely satisfied with eighth place. It was a wonderful end to a really brilliant World Cup,” said Verbnjak.

