High-intensity muscle training: Less can be more

High-intensity training is the name of a method that promises maximum results with a minimum investment of time. It goes well with the times. Arnold Schwarzenegger went the other way.

The breakthrough of high-intensity training could have happened much earlier – but Arnold Schwarzenegger’s method was more convincing.

Harry Langdon / Getty

Recreational athletes now also associate the term high intensity with a clear idea. It’s about training in intervals, about phases of changing loads. On the ergometer, on the cross trainer, while running or rowing. Longer phases of moderate exertion are interrupted by short intervals in which the athletes push themselves to the limit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

