High-Stakes Battle: Cruz Azul Braces for Unbearable Heat Against Charlotte in Leagues Cup Round of 16

Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul Faces Charlotte in Round of 16 Matchup Amid Unbearable Heat

By Juan Manuel Marino

Updated on 07/31/2023 – 21:58 CST

© IMAGO / Special
High temperatures await Cruz Azul

Blue Cross continues to prepare for their round of 16 match in the Leagues Cup 2023. On Thursday, August 3, they will face Charlotte FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The cement workforce completed their final training session in Atlanta before heading to the game venue. Coach Ricardo Ferretti might make some modifications to find the best version of the team.

However, La Máquina will have to deal with the hostile climate in Frisco, Texas. The area has been experiencing scorching temperatures, reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius, which has raised concerns over excessive heat. Unfortunately, match day will be no exception.

According to the National Weather Service (USA), the temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 40 degrees on Thursday, August 3, when Cruz Azul faces Charlotte. By the time the game starts, the temperature could range from 39° to 35°.

Fans who want to watch the Cruz Azul vs. Charlotte FC match can tune in to Apple TV, as the platform will provide coverage. Additionally, TUDN has confirmed that they will also be broadcasting the match.

For more details and updates, please visit the National Weather Service website.

About the Author:
Juan Manuel Marino is a seasoned writer and journalist who holds a degree in Communication Sciences and Journalism. With vast experience covering World Cups and various major soccer competitions, he currently works for Bolavip Mexico, providing insightful coverage and analysis.

