High tension before the NHL draft with Reinbacher

This year’s draft in the North American National Hockey League (NHL) will take place in Nashville on Thursday night (1:00 a.m. CEST), and David Reinbacher will probably not have to wait long for his name to be called. “I didn’t expect it to explode like this. It has developed more and more from game to game,” said the 18-year-old of the APA. The Vorarlberger is considered a safe candidate for the first round.

