High tension in France, 500 arrests overnight

breaking latest news – More riots and hundreds of arrests in France after the fifth night of protests linked to the death of young Nahel, the boy killed by a police officer. However, according to the French authorities, the protests they were much less intense compared to previous days. In the night a total of 719 people were arrested across the countryInterior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced, adding that the level of violence appears to have decreased since the first riots broke out. According to the new, still provisional report from the French Interior Ministry, they were injured during the night 45 policemen and gendarmes, 577 vehicles and 74 buildings were set on firewhile 871 fires were registered on public roads.

© Ludovic Marin/AFP

Paris last night

“It was a quieter night thanks to the resolute action of the security forces,” tweeted Darmanin who had given instructions to deploy 45,000 agents, the same number as the previous night. In Paris and neighboring regions, where there were around 7,000 police officers, 126 people were arrested in the late evening and early hours of the night.

The police have tightened the security measures on the Champs Elysees after the announcement circulated on social media that the famous Parisian avenue would be the meeting point for the protests. Shop fronts were boarded up to prevent potential damage and looting.

The riots are more intense a Marseille, where protesters and police clashed late into the night on Canabiere, the city’s main artery. The police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. However, around midnight, the authorities in Marseille and Lyon reported fewer incidents than the previous night, and recorded 56 and 21 people arrested respectively in the two cities.

© Afp

Tension in Marseille

French President Emmanuel Macron, who after street protests linked to the controversial pension reform finds himself facing a new crisis, yesterday announced to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier the postponement of his state visit to Germany scheduled for Tuesday this evening. Meanwhile, the question of the state of emergency remains on standby, requested by far-right forces and not excluded by the same government of Elisabeth Borne until two days ago. France will host the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and then the Paris Olympics in the summer of 2024 and several European countries, including Italy, have updated their travel guidelines advising citizens to be cautious and prudent when traveling to France.

Still too early to estimate the damage

It is still early to estimate the value of the damage caused by the riots of recent days in France, but the government is aware that they are “high”, said the French Economy and Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, who also remembered that “there is no nation without order”.

In a meeting in Paris with merchants and hoteliers to take stock of the situation and the economic losses, Le Maire specified that around ten shopping centers have suffered damage throughout the country, 200 supermarkets, 250 tobacconists, 250 bank branches and numerous shops, from clothing to those for sporting goods, perfumeries, fast food. The minister appealed to insurers to proceed quickly with compensation for their customers and announced that the government is considering support measures for the companies concerned.

In the afternoon, President Emmanuel Macron, who postponed his visit to Germany “considering the situation in the country”, met the mayors.

© AFP

Clashes in Marseille

The last goodbye

It took place in a atmosphere of sad composurebut also of anger, the funeral ceremony to greet Nahel M., whose death set France on fire.

Several hundred people gathered to pay homage to the young man but also gather around his mother and grandmother. Many young people, many dressed in the characteristic ‘djellabas’, who gathered in front of the funeral home set up in the French city for a ceremony that the family wanted to be as intimate as possible, away from the cameras.

The hearse with the white coffin left the funeral home around 12, then there was the funeral ceremony at the Ibn Badis mosque in Nanterre (whose entrance access was filtered by a group of local young people who knew Nahel), finally burial in the Muslim sector of the Mont Valérien cemetery.

Chi era Nahel

Passionate about rap and motorcycling, described as a “quiet boy”, even if sometimes with “borderline” behavior, with a life similar to that of many other young people in the city, Nahel had been raised alone by his mother in Nanterre and had lived in a condominium in the Pablo-Picasso district, at the foot of La Défense.

After school he had done odd jobs, worked as a messenger and had begun to attend an “integration course” in the Ovale Citoyen association which accompanies young people through sport, establishing a collaboration with the Nanterre rugby club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

