A record number of viewers fell in the Admiral Bundesliga on Sunday evening. More than 64,000 visitors came to the six games of the 21st round. This surpassed the previous record for a round since the league reform and increase from ten to twelve teams in 2018. According to Bundesliga information, this was 58,679 spectators who came to the stadiums in February 2020 – i.e. shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in the 19th round of the 2019/20 season.

Rapid’s home game against WSG Tirol (2-0) was watched by 19,400 fans on Sunday. In addition, there were more than 18,000 spectators in the LASK hit at home against leaders Salzburg (0: 2) in the new Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, and at Sturm Graz against Austria Vienna (3: 1) there were around 16,000. Exact figures from both stadiums were not yet available on Sunday evening – in contrast to Altach against Ried (4,271 spectators), Austria Klagenfurt against Hartberg (3,692) and WAC against Austria Lustenau (3,076).

In any case, the all-time high in Bundesliga history was out of reach. On April 20, 2008, 83,921 people watched the five games of the penultimate round before the home European Championship 2008. Rapid secured the last championship title so far, Austria Kärnten stayed in the league in a sold-out Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt (27,800 spectators).

