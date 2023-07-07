Highlights from Day 16 of the San Salvador Games: Cuba’s Victories and Disappointments

Title: Cuba Shines in Athletics and Achieves More Golds on Day 16 of San Salvador Games

Cuba closed day 16 of the San Salvador Games with a total of 67 medals, bringing them closer to their predicted target before the event. Despite some dissatisfactions with missed opportunities and disappointing performances, there were also moments of victory and success.

In athletics, Cuba had a remarkable night at the Jorge El Mágico González National Stadium. The women’s 4×100 relay team, consisting of Laura Moreira, Enis Pérez, Yarima García, and Yunisleidys García, won the test with a time of 43.17 s, setting a new record for the Games. Marys Patterson was crowned in the heptathlon and overcame a 51-point deficit to win the gold.

However, there were also setbacks. Adriana Rodríguez, a promising athlete for Cuba, suffered an injury to her left knee during warm-up for the javelin competition. She will require surgery and be evacuated to Cuba for further treatment.

In other sports, Cuba achieved gold medals in taekwondo, saber, diving, canoeing, fencing, and chess. Arlettys de la Caridad Acosta Herrera won the gold medal in the 67 kg taekwondo category, while José Ramón Pelier prevailed in the C1-1000m canoeing event. Prisis Leidys and Anisley claimed gold and silver respectively in the women’s 3m springboard diving final.

Cuba’s volleyball and softball teams also showcased their skills. The women’s volleyball team reached the semifinals, and the softball team dominated Venezuela with a 4-0 victory, securing their spot in the gold medal match against Puerto Rico.

As the seventeenth and penultimate day of the Games approaches, Cuba will continue to compete in various sports, including athletics, badminton, canoeing, volleyball, taekwondo, karate, cycling, fencing, and trampoline. The Cuban delegation aims to secure more medals on the final day of the event.

The San Salvador Games have been a platform for Cuban athletes to showcase their talent and dedication. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, Cuba’s sporting achievements continue to highlight the nation’s athletic prowess and determination.

