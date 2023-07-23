Home » highlights not to be missed
Sports

highlights not to be missed

by admin
highlights not to be missed

You don’t want to miss anything of the second edition of the Tour de France Women, you’re on vacation and you would enjoy a little post-lunch siesta? Do you watch the Grande Boucle with one eye at the office? Our nap guide will save your sleep from the end of July.

For the eight stages of the official route, we have identified the sprints, the climbs and the moments of tension (the approach of the end of a stage or before a possible curb, for example) to create a provisional timeline of the moments not to be missed from July 23 to 30. Conversely, we have identified potentially weaker times, perfect for planning a sieston, since it is a virtuous practice (even if you are at the office, remember).

A warning, however: if, thanks to the analysis of the route, we can predict the long flat stages, it is impossible for us to anticipate a breakaway full of panache, the explosion in flight of a sprinter in the mountains or even an unexpected border between Albi and Blagnac.

New for 2023: as with gentlemen, we have added the possibility of importing highlights into your digital calendar and thus preparing reminders for you, like so many nap alarm clocks.

The lines represent the difficulty of the climbs, and not the exact profile of the step.

Low time

Highligths

Ascension

See also  Premier League roundup: Manchester City beat Bournemouth, Arsenal and Crest City_Haaland_Sousse_Manchester United

You may also like

Napoli-Anaune Val di Non 6-1: good first for...

The Rise of Dance Sports: Wuxi Shines as...

Staněk improved his place from the qualification, finishing...

Chicago Cubs Defeat St. Louis Cardinals in Rain-Interrupted...

Vingegaard surprisingly contests the Tour of Spain –...

Flood of demonstrators in Jerusalem against the Netanyahu...

Don’t fuck us, don’t pour beer on us....

Formula 2, Doohan wins the Feature Race in...

Jamaica live: follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup: Sweden struggle with South Africa,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy