highlights not to be missed

You don’t want to miss anything of the second edition of the Tour de France Women, you’re on vacation and you would enjoy a little post-lunch siesta? Do you watch the Grande Boucle with one eye at the office? Our nap guide will save your sleep from the end of July.

For the eight stages of the official route, we have identified the sprints, the climbs and the moments of tension (the approach of the end of a stage or before a possible curb, for example) to create a provisional timeline of the moments not to be missed from July 23 to 30. Conversely, we have identified potentially weaker times, perfect for planning a sieston, since it is a virtuous practice (even if you are at the office, remember).

A warning, however: if, thanks to the analysis of the route, we can predict the long flat stages, it is impossible for us to anticipate a breakaway full of panache, the explosion in flight of a sprinter in the mountains or even an unexpected border between Albi and Blagnac.

New for 2023: as with gentlemen, we have added the possibility of importing highlights into your digital calendar and thus preparing reminders for you, like so many nap alarm clocks.

The lines represent the difficulty of the climbs, and not the exact profile of the step.

Low time

Highligths

Ascension

