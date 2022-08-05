On the evening of August 6, the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games kicked off in Yulin. This year’s Provincial Games is of great significance and has many highlights. A large-scale comprehensive games, it is also the first time for the Provincial Games to go out of Guanzhong and embrace northern Shaanxi. No matter the scale of the event or the configuration of software and hardware facilities, it has reached a new height in history.

Participation hits record high



The Shaanxi Provincial Games is a comprehensive sports meeting with the highest level of competition, the largest scale and the strongest radiation and driving effect in our province. It has been held every four years since 1952, and has been successfully held for 16 consecutive times, becoming a showcase for youth competitive sports in the province. It is an important platform for the level and national fitness achievements, and it is also a comprehensive review and display of sports work in all cities (districts) and industries in the province. On February 28, 2018, Yulin City successfully won the right to host the 17th Provincial Games, which is the first time that the Provincial Games embraced the land of northern Shaanxi.

Wonderful provincial games, good life, this provincial games will be held in Yulin from August 6th to 11th, with three groups: youth group, mass group and college student group. According to reports, there are about 10,000 athletes, 2,700 referees, and about 2,300 team leaders, coaches and staff of various delegations, totaling about 15,000. Whether it is the number of competition events, the scale of participants, or the range of audiences and social influence, it has reached a new height in history, and it will also fully demonstrate the new vitality of Shaanxi’s sports development in the “post-National Games” period.

The first university student group

In terms of group setting, this year’s Provincial Games has undergone great changes compared with the past. Shaanxi Province is a big province of higher education and has a lot of university resources. For the first time, a college student group has been added to provide a platform for contemporary college students to show their own style, which fully reflects that the Provincial Games is the highest level of competitive sports in our province.

The 17th Provincial National Games also adjusted the industry group that only the departments and bureaus of the provincial organs participated in the previous provincial games into a mass group that each city (district) and the working committee of the provincial organs formed teams to participate in, so that the coverage of the provincial games will be wider. It has a wide range of people and a higher degree of mass participation, which has effectively promoted the in-depth development of national fitness.

In addition, the competition items of the youth group have increased from the 20 major events of the previous session to 28 major events, which basically cover all the Olympic and National Sports events carried out in our province, as well as most of the competitive sports that are popular among the youth in our province.

The first provincial transport village in the country

The 17th National Games is another large-scale comprehensive sports meeting held in our province after the 14th National Games. In terms of event preparation and competition organization, the 17th Provincial Games will be benchmarked against the National Games, and will also become a new benchmark in the history of the Provincial Games. From the perspective of hardware facilities, the Athletes Village for the 17th National Games in the province is the first real provincial sports village in the country.

It is understood that the newly-built Provincial Yun Village covers an area of ​​140 mu, with a construction area of ​​206,000 square meters, a total of 21 apartment buildings, 1,144 suites, 3,886 beds, and complete supporting facilities. The first provincial sports village, the first non-commercially developed provincial-level event reception facility cluster, the planning level, construction scale, and service capabilities are among the first-class in the country. It will become a “Yulin Homeland” for athletes and sports workers in the province to adjust their mentality, relax their minds and enhance friendship. During the Games, it is expected to receive 12,000 people, and after the game, the Provincial Games Village will be transformed into a talent apartment for Yulin City.

Top team builds the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony has always been the highlight of the comprehensive games. The Organizing Committee of the Yulin Provincial Games hired Fengshang Culture, led by Jiang Gang, as the main creative team. Fengshang Culture has produced the Winter Olympics, Qingdao SCO Summit, Hangzhou G20 and other national-level large-scale projects. Active team.

The opening ceremony of the 17th National Games of the province has a total duration of 100 minutes, with 4,500 cast members and the theme of “chasing dreams and opening a new chapter”, including flying dreams, crossing mountains and rivers, burning tides tonight, fighting times, passing on fire from generation to generation, and future appointments In six chapters, advanced technologies such as drones are applied at the technical level. After months of creative conception and careful rehearsal, the entire program will fully demonstrate the characteristics of Shaanxi and Yulin elements, and will present a novel and unique cultural feast to the audience.

Special Yulin correspondent Wang Rui Li Changjiang