Tigres advances to the final of the Apertura 2023 after a thrilling 2-1 victory against Pumas in the semifinals. The match, which took place at the Volcán stadium, ended in a draw, but Tigres secured their spot in the final due to their overall performance throughout the tournament.

The first leg of the semifinals ended in a 1-1 draw with a great goal from Pumas’ Vigón. However, Tigres came back strong in the second leg, scoring two goals to secure their place in the final.

Antonio Mohamed, the coach of Tigres, has been instrumental in leading the team to the final. With the championship within reach, Tigres will now face América in the final to contend for their second-time championship win.

ESPN Deportes reports that Tigres will be seeking a historic two-time championship against América. The team is ready to give their best performance in the final and make their mark in the Apertura 2023 tournament.

Tigres’ victory has excited fans and sparked discussion on how Antonio Mohamed is faring in his rivalry with the team. With the final approaching, all eyes will be on Tigres as they prepare to face off against América.

