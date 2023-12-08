Home » HIGHLIGHTS | Tigers vs Pumas | Semifinal IDA – AP2023 | TUDN – TUDN USA
Tigers vs Pumas: Pumas Fell Short in First Leg of Semifinals

In an intense match, the Tigers emerged victorious against Pumas in the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals. The visitors managed to secure a 1-0 victory at the University Stadium (CU), giving them an advantage as they head into the second leg.

Antonio Mohamed, the coach of Tigres, has once again proven to be infallible when it comes to guiding his team through the Liga MX semifinals. The experienced coach’s tactics have once again propelled Tigres into a favorable position in the playoffs.

The match saw Pumas goalkeeper Julio González make some crucial saves to keep his team in the game, but ultimately they were unable to find the back of the net. As a result, Pumas will need to stage a comeback in the second leg if they hope to advance to the finals.

The tension and excitement of the match were palpable, and fans can expect an equally thrilling second leg as Pumas look to overcome the deficit and Tigers aim to secure their spot in the finals. The stage is set for a captivating conclusion to this semifinal matchup.

