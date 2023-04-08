Home Sports Higuita won the fifth stage around the Basque Country, Vingegaard remained in the lead
Vingegaard, who won the previous two stages in the Basque Country, is aiming for his first victory in this race. The 26-year-old driver of the Jumbo-Visma team’s best finish so far was second place in 2021 behind teammate Primož Roglič.

On Saturday, Vingegaard will defend first place in the shortest but most demanding stage, the 137.8 km route around Eibar awaits the peloton with seven climbs, three of which belong to the first category.

Race Around the Basque Country (WorldTour) – 5th stage (165.9 km):
1. Higuita (Kol./Bora-hansgrohe) 3:59:57
2. Bagioli (It./Soudal-Quick Step)
3. Skjelmose (Danish/Trek-Segafredo)
4. Hat (It./Jayco-AlUla)
5. Schmid (Švýc./Soudal-Quick Step)
6. Champoussin (Fr./Arkéa – Samsic) all same time.
Running order:
1. Vingegaard (Dan./Jumbo-Visma) 21:08:52
2. Landa (Sp./(Bahrain Victorious) -13
3. Gaudu (Fr./Groupama-FDJ) -31
4. Skjelmose -32
5. Hat
6. Izagirre (Šp./Cofidis) – both 34
