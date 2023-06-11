Arabba in summer and the Dolomite peaks that surround it in a warm embrace are the ideal place for those who love sports and outdoor entertainment, immersed in the quiet and pure air of nature. Trekking, via ferratas and climbing, biking, mountain running, walks with breathtaking views: you’ll be spoiled for choice!

Arabba in summer: hiking, biking, via ferrata in the outdoor paradise

Here summer is movement and fun. With a range of activities to spend an active holiday dedicated to unforgettable experiences.

I trekking

Backpack, water bottle, boots and poles… and lots and lots desire to discover, by walking, the most beautiful paths and the highest peaks that form the backdrop to these fairytale places. Immersed in a natural paradise, lovers of mountain walks will be able to savor the pleasure of crossing paths, woods, meadows and streams while enjoying spectacular views and meeting hares, marmots and fawns. Exclusive trekking, with expert guides, of various levels of preparation, where the only difficulty is to choose among the many routes and destinations that change every day.

Any examples? The exit along the Arabba Geological Trail, a “ring” route with 18 stages that starts and ends at Porta Vescovo (2,478 m asl) and is very interesting from a geological point of view but equally from a botanical and historical point of view (since it crosses areas that were the scene of war events during the Great War) . Also from a landscape point of view it is one of the most beautiful routes in the Dolomites: already at the start it offers an unforgettable view of the Marmolada and, on the opposite side, of the Sella group, then continues through green meadows, streams, lakes and waterfalls and arrives at the summit of Pizac offering a truly breathtaking spectacle: Col di Lana, Tofane , Averau, Nuvolau, Lastoni di Formin and Croda da Lago, Sorapis and Antelao. The complete tour requires 7/8 hours but the Path can also be followed partially.

Or the Vein Road, a historical-cultural itinerary that retraces the ancient iron road used since the Middle Ages by miners and traders of this metal and of the most beautiful swords in Europe: an itinerary that connects the Fodom valley to Colle Santa Lucia, where the mineral was extracted and where it is possible to visit the ancient mines of Fursil, with the beautiful Castle of Andraz, near which the melting furnace was located. Duration 5 hours.

Finally, another trek not to be missed: an extremely panoramic ring (the ascent of which takes about 2 and a half hours and the entire route about 4 hours), is the path that passes between the turrets of the Bec de Roces, pinnacles of coral rocks with bizarre shapes similar to towers from which you can see the chain of Porta Vescovo, the Marmolada, the Civetta, the Pelmo and the other surrounding peaks. A show that pays off all the effort! In the summer, however, a chairlift runs which from Passo Campolongo leads to the start of the path to the Bec de Roces: from here you can take the final part of the tour, climbing up to Sasso Quadro through the turrets.

Nature up close

The mountains that embrace Arabba are a natural treasure trove of hidden treasures just waiting to be discovered. Flora and fauna with infinite peculiarities make these places idyllic and unique but deserve particular, deeper attention, which enriches our knowledge and leaves its mark on memory. An excursion into nature, therefore, is certainly an opportunity to discover the secrets of flowers and plants that create beautiful landscapes and perfume the air of these places and to observe the footprints of animals on the paths and in the woods.

So don’t miss theappointment every Thursday at 16, from 29 June to 7 September with “Browsing in nature”naturalistic trekking with a mid-mountain guide to discover the wonders of the area.

Not only. In this season the rhododendrons (“ciof de sita” or thunder flowers, because they usually begin to appear after the rains and spring storms) are at their best and create a suggestive colorful picture on the slopes which, at the beginning of summer, begin to change the “coat”, leaving an aromatic scent that invites the bees to sweet feasts. The June 22nd at 9 am the walk that, starting from Arabba in the direction of Passo Pordoi across the “Liech de Chel Vesco” lake, leads on high-altitude paths in the midst of flowering rhododendrons to then reach the “Col di Portados” with a spectacular view of the Sella massif. About 5 km, 4 hours round trip with accompaniment.

Via ferratas

For the more adventurous, for those who love high-adrenaline excursions, Arabba is undoubtedly one of the locations par excellence for via ferratas and equipped paths with an offer of multiple opportunities both in terms of difficulty and length and physical effort required.

Very interesting from a historical point of view Ferrata Fusetti at Sass de Stria, near the Valparola Pass on the border between the provinces of Belluno and Bolzano. Built by the Alpini, it is dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant Mario Fusetti who fought with honor in this area during the bloody clashes of the Lagazuoi in the First World War. Medium-low difficulty but nonetheless rewarding via ferrata, it is a very exciting route between trenches and war tunnels.

As well as the Ferrata of the Trenches, an itinerary that develops along a ridge that separates the Marmolada from the Sella Group, among interesting landscapes and war remains. The first very physical stretch requires good training due to the lack of holds; the central adrenaline section for exposure; while the last part between the tunnels and the descent towards the Rifugio Padon requires attention because it is subject to landslides.

Among the most difficult via ferratas also the Ferrata Piazzetta at Piz Boè (3,152 m): demanding and with a high difference in altitude, it is reserved for the more trained but the 360° panorama that can be enjoyed from the top repays any effort.

Itineraries on two wheels

By mountain bike, e-bike or road bike: every enthusiast will find their ideal tour in Arabba. In fact, there are many tracks and paths with different degrees of difficulty, from single trails for off-road fun to adrenaline-pumping descents with significant differences in height to various tours to test even the most tenacious.

As the Panoramic Tour Arabbapanoramic itinerary for mtb with the aid of cableways which from the center of Arabba ascends with the Porta Vescovo cableway, descends along the Porta Vescovo Rosso Trail in the direction of Pont de Vauz for the ascent to Passo Pordoi with the Fodom gondola lift, for then face exciting ups and downs up to Monte Burz and return to the valley thanks to a fun Enduro descent that ends the tour in the town of Arabba.

For those who instead want to take a “slower” ride and enjoy the view, starting comfortably from the village and following the so-called “white roads” and then on the dirt road, there are always the weekly e-bike appointments with a guide on the easiest and most panoramic paths, to enjoy the beauty of the area by pedaling kissed by the sun.

For road bike lovers, Arabba is considered strategic, since in the middle of the Dolomites and the most iconic Passesjust think that a trained cyclist can reach Cortina d’Ampezzo from Arabba, via Passo Falzarego or Giau, climb Passo Tre Croci to get to Misurina and face the climb up to Tre Cime di Lavaredo and then return.

Andraz, the highest castle in Italy

It is one of the most interesting symbols of the Alpine arc and certainly the undisputed landmark of the Fodom valley. Built in 1027, it was an administrative and military headquarters and reached its maximum splendor under the guidance of the prince-bishops of Bressanone (among whom Nicolò Cusano was undoubtedly the most illustrious guest). It stands on a large rocky outcrop transported downstream during the last glaciation and that’s why recognized as the highest castle in Italy (as well as the oldest in the Dolomites). During the conflict of 1915-18 it was bombed by the Austrians and was the scene of one of the bloodiest battle fronts of the entire First World War.

Today the sacredness of the place, the competition of several cultures, the beauty of the landscape and the extraordinary conservation of the natural environment make it one of the most fascinating places in the eastern Alpine area: a synthesis of what has led to the recognition by UNESCO of Dolomites as a World Heritage Site. A visit to its rooms, galleries, courtyards and museum is undoubtedly exciting and restores that air of history and mystery for which the fortress is so much appreciated. Open from June to October it is really worth a visit.

The vicini

A dive into the past, into the lost traditions of the mountain communities, into the ancient knowledge and gestures of those who “built”, lived and respected the mountain. The “vicìnie” are aggregations of inhabited settlements that date back at least to the year 1000 with the aim of managing collective assets such as woods, pastures, meadows, roads. Over the centuries they have undergone various modifications, but they still exist even with purposes “revisited” by history and events: today the Municipality of Livinallongo del Col di Lana is still divided into 18 “vicìnie” which have defined its landscape, architectural and relational.

To live the experience of these “microcosms of yesteryear” up close, Fridays in the summer are dedicated to guided tours within the various villages to discover authentic worlds where time seems to have stopped: the meeting with the locals who tell their lives, show their gardens, their cottages and some “excellence” typical of their cuisine (someone harvests ‘barley, who grinds it in the mill, who transforms cheese into milk, who plants seeds…) makes it an experience of educational and training value towards the mountain lived and inhabited for centuries, a vertical, fascinating and grandiose territory, but often stingy with resources and very far from city centres. Which must be rediscovered and recovered thanks to a tourist offer based precisely on these priceless riches.

Breath Path

Located on the slopes of Col di Lana in the Municipality of Livinallongo del Col di Lana, between Arabba and Passo Falzarego and Valparola, the new Sentiero del Respiro begins right in the immediate vicinity of the ancient Andraz Castle and climbs for 4 km in the forest in front, crossing a splendid natural environment, surrounded by spectacular views and silence.

Born from the collaboration between the Veneto Region and Chiesi Italia, the Sentiero del Respiro aims to promote the tourist-accommodation enhancement of the area and also carry out a major reforestation operation with over 10,000 trees (cirmolo) to partially repair the damage Vaia storm of 2018 and thus aim to offset emissions by following the philosophy of Carbon Neutrality.

Discover Arabba in summer

Jewel of the Dolomites, Arabba (in the Ladin language “Rèba”) is one of the most characteristic towns in the Alps, at an altitude of 1602 meters in the Fodom valley. Snug in the embrace of the imposing peaks of the Sella Group, at the foot of Passo Pordoi and Passo Campolongo and towards the south of the Marmolada, Arabba is “the place to be”: in summer, an outdoor paradise where it is possible to enjoy the clean air and ample space for guided excursions, walks in nature, on meadows and via ferratas, rock climbing and pleasant bike tours; in winter an Eldorado for skiers and snowboarders (Arabba is part of the Dolomiti SuperSki ski area) who can have fun on kilometers of long and technical slopes, perfectly groomed, try their hand at two of the most famous and spectacular ski itineraries in the Alps , the ski tour of the Great War and the Sellaronda (the famous “tour of the 4 passes” skis on your feet) or with very few lifts reach the highest point of the Dolomites (the Marmolada, 3,343 m) or practice ski mountaineering, snowshoes, ice climbing. The gastronomic offer includes a wide choice of typical places where you can taste the specialties of the Ladin cuisine, as well as first-class accommodation facilities to satisfy every type of need.

