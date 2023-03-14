Nicholas Pucci

There would be so much to tell about Hilde Sperling. First of all, that this very talented tennis player from the Thirties was born Krahwinkel, on March 26, 1908 in Essen, and if she was therefore German at the registry office, she later became a Danish citizen when, on December 1933, she married Sven Sperling, acquiring the nationality of that Scandinavian country for which, in the following years, she obtained prestigious successes. Then, what if he made a good reputation also in the Belpaese by winning the Internationals of Italy in Rome in 1935 beating Lucia Valerio, he was able to illustrate himself as well on the London grass of Wimbledon, earning two finals, 1931 as a German and in 1936 as a Danish, lost both, the first against the then compatriot Cilly Aussem, the second against the American Helen Hull Jacobs. Finally, and this is what will be the subject of our story today, that his name appears among those who knew how to win Grand Slam tournamentsnot only mixed doubles alongside the “barone” Gottfried Von Cramm at Wimbledon in 1933, but above all three consecutive editions of the world championship on clay. That is, the Parisian Roland-Garros.

So here we are around the Blois of Boulognewhere the most prestigious facility of red surface tennis stands, and Sperling (we will also call it this way, remembering its first approaches when it was still defending the Germanic colors) appears for the first time in 1929actually without too much luck coming out defeated in three sets, 4-6 6-4 6-3, in the second round against the French Sylvie Henrotin. The following year it gets betterreaching the third round, this time ousted in two quick sets, 6-4 6-2, by the British Phoebe Holcroft-Watson, seeded number 2 of the Parisian draw.

In spite of the size, over 1m80 in height which could direct her towards a flight game, Sperling is instead an excellent player from the baseline, covering spaces with great effectiveness and leveraging a truly unparalleled regularity. And undoubtedly clay becomes the surface that more than any other allows her to develop her talent with the racketbecoming the best interpreter for the five-year period from 1935 to 1939.

In this period, Sperling, who in the meantime climbed twice to the semifinals of Roland-Garros, losing to the English Betty Nuthall, 6-1 6-2, in 1931, and to Helen Wills Moody, 6- 3 10-8, in 1932, then stopping in the second round against the British Margaret Scriven, 2-6 6-3 6-3, in 1933, is almost unbeatable on the “rosso“, and if the French Simonne Mathieu is the only one who manages to impose a defeat on her, Sperling frees three duels on the last point in the Paris Slam with the transalpine.

In 1935 Sperling and Mathieu are respectively credited with the third and fourth seeds, behind Scriven and Jacobs who faced each other in the final the year before, but this time the two favorites are forced to raise the white flag in the semifinal, one surrendering to Mathieu, 8-6 6-1, who denies her the chance to seize a trio of victories, the other yielding to Sperling, 7-5 6-3. And in the final, there really is just no story, because the Danishwho did not concede even a set during the tournament to the opponents he faced, in order Hopman, Goldschmidt, Iribarne and precisely Jacobs, he dominates from above with an absolutely unquestionable superiority, 6-2 6-1inflicting on the home darling the fourth defeat in the final at Roland-Garros, after those already collected against Wills Moody in 1929 and 1932 and the one against Scriven herself in 1933.

For Mathieu, in fact, the Grand Slam and Sperling become a real obsession, so much so that twelve months later, in 1936, the two opponents are facing each other again on the Central Court. The holder of the title, once again, is unplayable, to the point of conceding the pittance of 9 games in 4 matches to rivals named Barbier, Horner, Henrotin and Lily De Alvarez, then imposing herself in the decisive act with an equally clear 6-3 6-4, which earned her the Parisian encore.

From two to three the step is really short, and in 1937, for the third consecutive time, Sperling and Mathieu are punctual for the appointment with the final. The Dane does not reveal any uncertainties, dominating along the way Varin, Horner, Henrotin and De Alvarez, curiously almost the same opponents of the previous year, and in the act of confirming her superiority over the French, she does not miss the opportunity, 6-2 6-4 which still elects her Queen of France.

Do you think it ended here? In part yes, because if it is true that in the same 1937, at the Beaulieu tournament, Mathieu will get her only victory in more than twenty challenges with Sperling7-5 6-1 in almost three hours (!!!) of play, inflicting the only defeat on clay in five years on the Danish champion, finally Simonne, in 1938 and 1939, freed from Hilde’s encumbrance, will take the Roland-Garros title.

Stories of tennis and tennis players from the past…really fascinating!