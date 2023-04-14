Hillsborough remains the UK’s worst sporting disaster

Sunday’s minute’s silence at Anfield, to remember the 97 Liverpool fans killed at Hillsborough, was “the most respectful” Jurgen Klopp has witnessed.

The Liverpool manager praised the Arsenal fans for their “touching” tribute prior to the 2-2 draw.

Saturday, 15 April marks 34 years since the UK’s worst sporting disaster.

The Liverpool fans died following a crush at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium before an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989.

An inquest into the disaster ruled the fans had been unlawfully killed.

On Saturday, Klopp and Liverpool club captain Jordan Henderson will pay tribute to the 97 at Anfield.

“It was probably the most respectful minute of silence I have ever witnessed,” Klopp said of the scenes at Liverpool’s stadium.

“There was absolutely no noise apart from a little baby. That you could hear the baby showed how silent it was.”

This season has seen a rise in tragedy chanting and the Premier League is seeking to address the “unacceptable issue” as a priority.

Earlier in April, Liverpool said it “has to stop” after songs related to the Hillsborough disaster were sung by some Chelsea fans during their 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

In November, the Football Association expressed concerns over the rise of “abhorrent chants”, while in February, Manchester United and Leeds United “strongly condemned” chants about historic tragedies when they met at Elland Road.

“I have no explanation [for the chants],” said Klopp. “Football supporters can be a really mean group.

“If you find a weak point in somebody, you just put your finger in it. A lot of groups, football supporters, are guilty of that. Not only in football but sports in general.”