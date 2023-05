Finnish forward Roope Hintz of Dallas leads the NHL playoff productivity after the semifinals by three points ahead of American Matthew Tkachuk of Florida. Hintz had 24 points on 10 goals and 14 assists in 19 games, but will not add to his tally after the Stars were eliminated by Vegas in the Western Conference Finals. Tkachuk has nine goals and 12 assists in 16 games and can improve in the Stanley Cup finals.

