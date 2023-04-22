Hip-hop hurricane | show your freestyle-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

“Go Follow Me” is a hip-hop competition project under the label of Ningbo Tianjun Earl Technology Co., Ltd., hosted by Hangzhou Tianzhao Media Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ningbo Tianjun Earl Technology Co., Ltd., and co-organized by Jinhua Inheritance Film and Television Production Co., Ltd. competition activities. Hip-hop is a dance that combines sports and street performances. As a sport that not only has entertainment and fitness functions, but also performs, it has become popular among youth groups in recent years. Whether it is the popularization of the concept of hip-hop in variety shows such as “This Is Street Dance”, or the International Olympic Committee’s listing of breakdancing as an official event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The overall atmosphere of street dance pursues competition and confrontation, and dancers can fully show their youthful demeanor on the stage. From May 13th to May 14th, the organizer will hold the first Jinhua Street Dance Competition at the Dream Bund of Jinhua Hengdian Film and Television City. career development. Luxury judges lineup The organizers attach great importance to the first hip-hop competition, so they are very cautious in the selection of the lineup of guest judges. In order to create a professional and authoritative judge team, the organizer specially invites authority figures in the field of hip-hop to be the judges of Jinhua station. Among them, there are not only national first-class hip-hop referees, but also specially invited DJs and MCs with bold styles, and even individual events Professionals in dance types check at every level, and are committed to building the most authoritative and professional judge team. Rich competition system The hip-hop competition schedule is divided into the audition period and the final period. The audition period adopts the rules of solo elimination. Street dance lovers from all over the country will show their fists on the stage and conquer the eyes of the judges and audience with their cool dance steps. The top 64 will be selected in the selection competition; the 1V1battle rule will be adopted in the final. The 64 dancers who have passed the baptism of the audition will compete for the championship. This competition has received extensive attention and support from all walks of life. The organizer is determined to become China One of the important brand activities of hip-hop culture. See also F1, the mistakes that cost Ferrari the World Cup Generous competition rewards Contestants who have achieved excellent rankings in the competition can not only get generous cash prizes and exquisite trophies, but also participate in the partnership plan carefully arranged by the event organizer. The organizer hopes that the contestants can affirm themselves in street dance through this competition The organizers have always maintained the spirit of innovation and integration, actively integrated into the overall view of cultural development and economic and social development, and cooperated with the country to step up the pace of ecological layout and optimization of hip-hop, so as to promote the cross-border integration of hip-hop. Strong partner This competition is guided by the Zhejiang Street Dance Sports Association. The organizer has reached a cooperation with the Douyin APP. The first promotional video and celebrity guest blessing videos are released on the Douyin platform. The host participated in the opening ceremony, kept up with the trend of the times, and actively promoted hip-hop culture; the organizer also reached an in-depth cooperation with Hengdian Film and Television City. Hengdian Film and Television City will provide the greatest convenience in borrowing the venue, and at the same time cooperate with the organizer’s event schedule. The organizer has also reached a strategic partnership with Hangzhou Flow Benben Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Tianbo Media Culture Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Tianxiahaopin Digital Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly create a local life ecological chain. The success of each competition is inseparable from the close cooperation between the organizer and the partner. The organizer will treat every opportunity and challenge with the greatest sincerity and sincerity. Warm theme activities The organizer will also carry out various themed activities such as “Ben Tide”, “Ben Tuo” and “Ben Ben Surrounding Tour”. The “Street Dance Hurricane” series of events is based on industrial empowerment, and will deeply explore the road of close integration with partners, link local life with events, and help revitalize the local real economy with live broadcast promotion, so as to achieve common prosperity.

