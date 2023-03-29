HiPROthe perfect protein ally for athletes, will be the official partner of the 21st edition of the Milano Marathon, which, in the past editions, saw the participation of more than 20,000 competitors and hosted 40,000 visitors. Milan returns to the stage of great running, giving life to another engaging day of sport for everyone: professional athletes, amateur runners and families.

“HiPRO has always been at the side of athletes, supporting them with products that contribute to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass and encouraging them to go beyond their limits. It is therefore the ideal partner for a marathon that offers runners a unique opportunity to run at their best in order to obtain the best performance, without forgetting the great role that motivation, nutrition and psychophysical well-being have in crossing the finish line as true winners” – he says Jordi Guitart ClermontMarketing Director of Danone Italy and Greece.

Danone HiPRO, as official partner of the event, will be present from 30 March to 1 April in the Villagio Gara, at the MiCo Congress Center, with a dedicated stand, where athletes and visitors can taste the first creamy protein pouches on the Italian market and the irreplaceable HiPRO fresh protein drinks.