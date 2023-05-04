HiPro sponsor of the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

HiPRO decided to get on the saddle to accompany the best cyclists in the world along the 21 stages that make up the 3,448.6 km of the Tour of Italyscheduled from 6 to 28 May, departing from Fossacesia Marina, in Abruzzo, and arriving in Rome.

The Giro d’Italia, a unique event broadcast in around 200 countries around the world and with an unparalleled live following on the road, had the merit of uniting the country in its process of integration, growth and development, bringing onto the streets and into the homes of passion for sport, even when it involves hard work and sacrifices: sporting values ​​in which – as always – HiPRO believe and recognize.

HiPRO by Danone, as official sponsor event, from 6 to 28 May will be alongside all cycling enthusiasts, kilometer after kilometre, along the route that will cross the boot for three weeks. In all arrival villages HiPRO has organized a challenge to put visitors to the test with a ride in true Giro d’Italia style, which will replicate some of the most beautiful routes of this year’s stages. Anyone who has the “legs” to face this test will be able to enjoy the HiPRO protein-rich drink, useful as a protein replenishment after the final sprint.

The novelties do not end here, however, because this year too the public from home will have the opportunity to decide which rider to assign the Combativity Award sponsored by HiPRO. The recognition is given to those who, during the day of the competition, never gave up, grit their teeth and gave their opponents a hard time. At the end of the stage, based on the progress of the race, a jury will select the 4 athletes who have distinguished themselves for their competitive spirit. At this point, the decision will be up to the public, who will be able to express their preference on the Giro’s Twitter page. During the “signature podium”, the pre-race appointment in the morning in which the runners officially confirm their presence at the start, the leader of the Combativity Classification will receive the red bib signed by HiPRO, the undisputed symbol of his tenacity.

“We are proud to be able to be sponsors, with HiPRO, of an event that has carved out an important place for itself in the history of this country and which perfectly meets the values ​​of determination, combativeness and passion, which have always been at the center of our daily activities – he comments Jordi Guitart Clermont, marketing director Danone Italy and Greece – Our reality has always stood out for its significant capillarity on the Italian territory and this will be the right opportunity to be even closer to all those communities that will be affected by the 21 stages of the race”.

With its participation in the Giro D’Italia, HiPRO reaches out and supports the cycling community once again, after the NOVA EROICA and waiting for the NOVE COLLI granfondo, motivating them so that they can do what they do best: go beyond their limits, always with the right energy and determination. And the Giro d’Italia is precisely the perfect time to pedal at your best and achieve the best performance, demonstrating that the real goal lies in always trying to reach your goals with motivation, determination and combativeness.