Hiroshima Dragon Flies, Dwayne Evans among confirmed players

The Hiroshima Dragon Flies have announced several confirmations for the next B.League season, among which that of former Sassari winger Dwayne Evans stands out.
The 31-year-old outfielder comes from a year with over 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
The Japanese team has also renewed the agreements of Nick Mayo, Kenny Blackshear Jr and the promising big man Kai Sotto -currently in the States for some tryouts with NBA teams-.
[Notice of contract agreement ③]#dragonflies in the 2023-24 season #dwayne evans player,#nick mayo We are pleased to inform you that we have agreed to a contract (continuation) with the player.
Comment from contract continuation players here ↓https://t.co/XDVOdhbb5R#B League #basketball pic.twitter.com/S9lZjI188W
— Hiroshima Dragonflies (@HIROSHIMADFLIES) May 24, 2023
[Notice of contract agreement ②]#dragonflies in the 2023-24 season #Kelly Black Sheer Jr. player,#Toshiki Uesawa player,#kaisotto player,#takuto nakamura We are pleased to inform you that we have agreed to a contract (continuation) with the player.
Comment from contract continuation players here ↓ pic.twitter.com/0zb63eh3KO
— Hiroshima Dragonflies (@HIROSHIMADFLIES) May 24, 2023