Hiroshima Dragon Flies, Dwayne Evans among confirmed players

The Hiroshima Dragon Flies have announced several confirmations for the next B.League season, among which that of former Sassari winger Dwayne Evans stands out.

The 31-year-old outfielder comes from a year with over 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

The Japanese team has also renewed the agreements of Nick Mayo, Kenny Blackshear Jr and the promising big man Kai Sotto -currently in the States for some tryouts with NBA teams-.