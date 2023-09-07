Hirving Lozano Discusses Strong Competition in Mexican National Team and Opportunities for Youth Players

Hirving Lozano, one of the best Mexican soccer players in Europe, recently spoke exclusively to ESPN about the arrival of Julian Quinones to the Mexico national team. Lozano, who currently plays for PSV, believes that Quinones’ presence will create strong competition within the national team, which should serve as extra motivation for the players.

During the interview with ESPN, Lozano stated that Mexican players will have to work twice as hard to secure a spot in the starting lineup, just as they do in European clubs. He emphasized the benefits of internal competition, claiming that it can be very positive for Mexican players. He stated, “If I see that a player is winning my position, I have to do double or more to be taken into account.”

While acknowledging the importance of competition, Lozano also suggested that Liga MX clubs should provide more opportunities for young players to showcase their talents and fight for a place in the first teams. He believes that deserving players should be given a chance, and he highlighted the positive aspects of healthy competition.

Lozano also expressed his openness to naturalized players joining the Mexican team. However, he emphasized the importance of commitment and dedication to El Tri. He stated, “As long as they come to add, join, give everything for the shirt and the country, they are welcome. If Quiñones comes with that energy to contribute, it is positive and I do not rule out their arrival.”

In conclusion, Lozano’s perspective on the arrival of Julian Quinones and the competition within the Mexican national team highlights the need for hard work, commitment, and opportunities for young players. His remarks demonstrate his appreciation for competition and his desire for all players, naturalized or not, to contribute wholeheartedly to the team.