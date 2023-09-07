Home » Hirving Lozano Discusses Strong Competition in Mexican National Team and Opportunities for Youth Players
Sports

Hirving Lozano Discusses Strong Competition in Mexican National Team and Opportunities for Youth Players

by admin
Hirving Lozano Discusses Strong Competition in Mexican National Team and Opportunities for Youth Players

Hirving Lozano, one of the best Mexican soccer players in Europe, recently spoke exclusively to ESPN about the arrival of Julian Quinones to the Mexico national team. Lozano, who currently plays for PSV, believes that Quinones’ presence will create strong competition within the national team, which should serve as extra motivation for the players.

During the interview with ESPN, Lozano stated that Mexican players will have to work twice as hard to secure a spot in the starting lineup, just as they do in European clubs. He emphasized the benefits of internal competition, claiming that it can be very positive for Mexican players. He stated, “If I see that a player is winning my position, I have to do double or more to be taken into account.”

While acknowledging the importance of competition, Lozano also suggested that Liga MX clubs should provide more opportunities for young players to showcase their talents and fight for a place in the first teams. He believes that deserving players should be given a chance, and he highlighted the positive aspects of healthy competition.

Lozano also expressed his openness to naturalized players joining the Mexican team. However, he emphasized the importance of commitment and dedication to El Tri. He stated, “As long as they come to add, join, give everything for the shirt and the country, they are welcome. If Quiñones comes with that energy to contribute, it is positive and I do not rule out their arrival.”

In conclusion, Lozano’s perspective on the arrival of Julian Quinones and the competition within the Mexican national team highlights the need for hard work, commitment, and opportunities for young players. His remarks demonstrate his appreciation for competition and his desire for all players, naturalized or not, to contribute wholeheartedly to the team.

You may also like

Migno announces: ‘At Misano I will race in...

Chinese Middle School Students Shine at 2nd U15...

Reim enters the final for the first time

Ecuador Faces Uphill Battle in South American Qualifiers...

Football: Immobile possible captain of Spalletti’s Italy –...

2023 Hainan Surfing Championships Conclude with Exciting Results...

WTA Finals: Event goes to Mexico in 2023...

Implementing “Simple, Safe, and Wonderful”: Ensuring the Success...

Ireland live: follow the Euro 2024 qualifier

Jasson Dominguez Hits First Home Run at Yankee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy