In an impressive display of dominance, PSV Eindhoven continues to lead the Eredivisie undefeated. The team overcame AZ Alkmaar with a resounding 4-0 victory, maintaining their overwhelming pace with 16 wins in a row.

The match, which was eagerly anticipated by fans and sports enthusiasts, showcased PSV’s skill and determination as they secured their position at the top of the league. Despite “Chucky” Lozano staying on the bench during the game, PSV demonstrated their strength and ability to secure a decisive win.

As the team’s impressive winning streak continues, PSV Eindhoven’s performance has garnered attention and praise from sports media outlets such as ESPN Deportes and Diario Deportivo Record. The team’s consistent success in the Eredivisie is a testament to their talent and dedication, and they show no signs of slowing down.

The victory against AZ Alkmaar solidifies PSV’s position as a formidable force in the league, with fans eagerly looking forward to their future matches as they strive to maintain their unbeaten record.

