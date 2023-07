Elena Bertocchi slipped in the one-metre diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. As she was preparing to do the somersault and half reverse pike she dropped into the water having lost her balance. Her missed dive was rated a zero by the judging panel.

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 16, 2023, 5:52 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook