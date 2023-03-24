Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, in Paris, February 27, 2023. MICHEL EULER/AP

The general public discovered his existence in the fall of 2022, when his surname was cited in the context of the open-ended spy case around Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and its Qatari president, Nasser Al- Khelaïfi, known as “NAK”. Former Moroccan professional tennis player Hicham Karmoussi, 48, was then described as a“former butler and steward” of the boss of PSG and BeIN Media by investigators from the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) and the General Inspectorate of the National Police, responsible for an investigation against Malik Nait-Liman, a former police officer from the central directorate of internal intelligence (DCRI, now DGSI) recruited from PSG, and Tayeb Benabderrahmane, a Franco-Algerian lobbyist.

According to our information, Mr. Karmoussi, former confidant of “NAK”, lodged a complaint against X, Thursday, March 23, with the Paris prosecutor’s office, for “acts of concealed work, employment of a foreigner without a work permit, moral harassment, psychological violence, threats and working conditions contrary to human dignity”.

Said complaint is akin to a virulent charge against Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and defends the alleged practices of the boss of PSG over nearly a decade.

It was on the tennis courts that Mr. Karmoussi first met “NAK”, a second-rate pro player and close friend of the current Emir of Qatar, Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani. Coach employed in a tennis academy in Doha, the Moroccan put himself at the exclusive service of Mr. Al-Khelaïfi, as a personal assistant, from the mid-2000s. His job: to manage the logistics, the private affairs of his boss, and accompany him on his many trips.

« Smash Academy »

It was from 2011, after the takeover of PSG by the Qatar Sports Investments fund, that Mr. Karmoussi shared the life of “NAK” full-time, residing in the latter’s apartment, avenue de Malakoff, in the 16e district of Paris.

The ex-tennis player underlines the link of subordination and financial dependence between him and his former boss and criticizes Mr. Al-Khelaïfi for not having him sign any employment contract from 2011 to December 2018, “or more exactly (…) a totally fictitious contract with an organization called “Smash Academy”, which would be supposed to pay for a job, which he had not held since 2008, as a tennis coach”. In December 2018, Mr. Karmoussi ended up signing a permanent contract (CDI) with BeIN Sports. The complainant points out that Mr. Al-Khelaïfi sent him a certificate, in May 2018, according to which a monthly salary was paid to him “as a private tennis coach”.

