“His last with the Lioness?”. The title of Bresciaoggi on John Petrucelli

“It fights and roars and drags. His last with the Lioness?’ This is the title of the Germani Brescia report cards on Bresciaoggi. And the reference is John Petrucelli.

This is the text signed by Alberto Banzola: «He starts from the bench to be ready to fight on Logan, who ready-go puts a triple in his face. The answer 1 ‘later with a triple from eye to eye. From that moment John becomes a devil, dragging Brescia in the third quarter at +12 (65-77). He is in the running for the award for best sp: sifa player and best defender of the tournament: he deserves both. Unfortunately, he seems destined to say hello. Thanks for everything”.