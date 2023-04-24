His shot made the Liberec bench laugh. I wouldn’t have guessed a goal with a head, Frýdek admitted

Were you surprised that as one of the smallest players you scored with your head?

(smiles) I probably wouldn’t have guessed that I could score a goal with my head either. But I saw Ghali cross and the ball bounced into the air. The coaches told us that Brno does not capture players. I don’t know who was defending me there, but it’s true that he didn’t catch me. I predicted where the ball would bounce, it hit me in the head and I headed the goalkeeper…

The second goal after a beautiful shot from behind the box was already more typical for you.

Coach Harant (assistant) and I work on finishing and train something similar. This was already wanted. I scored two goals, which I’m happy about. Three points are very important for us. For us, it was probably the most important match at the end of the regular season, to stay in the middle group. And I think we were the better team from the start and we deserved to win.

Did your opponent unexpectedly give you a lot of space in the first half?

We were going to play with four defenders, which they didn’t, but paradoxically it worked out even better for us. I think the first goal also helped us a lot. Then we got there better. Brno probably didn’t know how to defend us, so we were better.

“I’m happy that the match went well for him and he scored two goals. After his first goal, probably our entire bench was laughing. Even though the day before the match we were practicing headers and he had about two or three good headers from the jump. So maybe he is improving in this activity as well. Now he had a good guess. He read the situation faster than the goalkeeper and took advantage of it. I still appealed to him at half-time to be motivated and want to score a hat-trick. And he had two situations in the second half. Maybe if he had taken it upon himself more, he could have said something about him. But he is a player who prefers to create chances, so he handled them like this. We managed to save him for Wednesday, I believe that he will build on his performance against Hradec Králové. Two goals will definitely boost his confidence. To perform well, he needs to be healthy and have playing experience. He and other offensive players played very well with Brno.” Liberec coach Luboš Kozel about Christian Frýdek See also Football, Serie A: Florenzi and Roma, uncertain future

You personally have been waiting for the scored goal since the first round. Is it also a relief for you that you have hit after a long time?

Of course. I’ve been thinking about it a bit. I’m really glad it’s finally here. It was a really important match for us, so the goals were also important.

And you could have had a hat trick. Shortly after the break, you recorded Olatunji instead of ending. Don’t you regret how he handled the chance?

It’s a shame he didn’t give it. I thought maybe I could have shot… But I thought Victor was in an even better position so I wanted to pass to him.

You labored for a long time with an injured ankle. Are you definitely okay now?