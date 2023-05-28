Historic Kyle Guy, Badalona upset on Baskonia

The ACB Playoffs start with a bang: the number 2 seed, Baskonia, falls in Game 1 at home against Badalona at the hands of the historic performance of Kyle Guy. The American signs 36 points by scoring 9 triples, signing the best performance in the playoffs of the Catalan club. Joventut thus moves to a victory from the Semifinals, given that the Quarterfinals in Spain are the best of three games

