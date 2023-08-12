Historic success for world champion Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel was the first Belgian to become world time trial champion. The 23-year-old, last season’s road racing champion, beat two-time ex-time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (+0:12) on Friday in Stirling, Scotland, after 47.8 kilometers and a driving time of 55:19 minutes. The bronze medal went to 19-year-old Brit Joshua Tarling, 48.2 seconds back.

