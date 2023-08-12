Home » Historic success for world champion Evenepoel
Sports

Historic success for world champion Evenepoel

by admin
Historic success for world champion Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel was the first Belgian to become world time trial champion. The 23-year-old, last season’s road racing champion, beat two-time ex-time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (+0:12) on Friday in Stirling, Scotland, after 47.8 kilometers and a driving time of 55:19 minutes. The bronze medal went to 19-year-old Brit Joshua Tarling, 48.2 seconds back.

Read more …

See also  National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships first qualifying round: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the mixed doubles championship-Sports-中工网

You may also like

International Soccer | Harry Kane and Munich, a...

Colombian Diaspora in Australia: Unconditional Support for the...

Brazil: Dimitri Payet on his way to Vasco...

Cross-Straits Youth Unite at Asian Games Baseball Field...

“I prefer to stick to moderate strength training....

Ousmane Dembele: Paris St-Germain sign Barcelona forward for...

Hectic finish at the Women’s WC! The Australian...

China Youth Golf Team League: Exciting Group Matches...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hold nerve to...

Storm after European Cup bankruptcy focused on Klagenfurt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy