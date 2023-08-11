Historical against rivals group stage

11/08/2023 and las 17:45 CEST

Sergio Scariolo’s men are included in group G along with Brazil, Iran and the Ivory Coast

They will debut on Saturday 26 against the Africans in Jakarta

Spain will begin its World Cup title defense achieved in china 2019 facing off in the group stage Brazil, Iran and Ivory Coast. those of Sergio Scariolo shouldn’t have any problems beating the three rivals and stand in the second round as the first of the group.

A priori, the Brazilian team will be the most difficult team that Spain will face in the first phase. The cariocas will have proven players in their ranks who are active in the ACB as the incombustible Marcelinho Huertascurrently in Lenovo Tenerife or Vitor Benite in Gran Canaria.

Spain already faced this team in the 2014 World Cup with a victory for the national team by 63-82. However, the last two games with Brazil in the Olympic Games ended in defeat for Spain. Both were also in the group stage, in Rio de Janeiro 65-66 and in London 2012 82-88.

Spain will again coincide with Iran in a group stage for third time in a row. Coincidentally, he also did it together with Brazil in the 2014 World Cup organized in our country and then the national team passed over the Asian team, defeating them 60-90. In China 2019 they met again and the result was tighter, 73-65 for Spain.

Finally, Sergio Scariolo’s combination will face Ivory Coast. The Africans are an unknown team for Spain since they have never met in an official match but they did face each other in a friendly preparation for the last World Cup in China. Spain won 79-62. Africans have participated in different World Cup events. The last ones are Turkey 2010 and China 2019, in both they did not go beyond the group stage.