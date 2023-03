Historic night for Famila Schio, which becomes the first Italian team in the last 21 years (Parma was the last in 2002) to qualify for the Final Four of Euroleague Women: the 62-53 victory in Game 3 over Valencia was decisive.

The Venetians will challenge Fenerbahce in the semi-final, with the other pairing represented by the Turks from Mersin and the Czechs from Prague.