Historical! Tickets for the women’s FA Cup final sold out for the first time

Tickets for the event sold out this Wednesday morning, less than two weeks before the game

The attendance figures for the women’s Premier League matches have multiplied in recent years

The women’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester Unitedwhich will be held on May 14 at Wembleywith capacity for 90,000 spectators, ha sold out all its tickets for the first time in history.

Tickets for the appointment sold out this wednesday morning, Less than two weeks for the game. In total, it is expected that there 40,000 more people at Wembley than there were at last year’s final, when the Chelsea beat Manchester City.

Las attendance figures to the parties of the Premier League femenina they have multiplied since the 2018-2019 campaign, when on average there were some 1,000 people to the league matches, up close to 6,000 on average who attend this course every weekend.

In it case of the final of the FA Cup, from your location in Wembley in 2015, the assistance It has grown from 30,000 that year to a full house in 2023.