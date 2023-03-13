Over the last few years eSports have always been more successful, reaching numbers never seen in this 2022. Let’s try to understand why.

Birth and definition of virtual sports

For some it is the sport of the 21st century, for others it is pleasant entertainment. Regardless of how you think, eSports are a playful phenomenon that is changing the way we spend our free time. Born in the late ’70s, these are video game tournaments played at a professional level. It was like this with Atari’s Space Invaders, and later with Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros, and it is like this in recent years with Valve Corporation’s Dota 2 and Riot Games’ League of Legends. If almost 50 years ago there were mostly US gamers competing behind closed doors, in 2023 we find teams from all over the world, who usually post their exploits live on Twitch or YouTube.

A considerable leap in quality for this virtual sport which, among other things, has landed on the planet soccer about 20 years ago. The most famous clubs were interested in eSports right away, and have continued to do so successfully to date. For example, Barcelona, ​​who are dominating the Spanish league thanks to the 1-0 victory against Real Madrid, recently built a team capable of doing well at the eFootball Championship Pro 2023. After beating Manchester United during on the first day, thanks to a game won 4 to 1, he can’t wait to repeat himself so as to reach the final, as Monaco did in 2022, winner of the tournament. And what about Manchester City, the first English club to win both the Premier League and the FIFA eSports ePremier League during the 2020-2021 season? And the eFootball Italia Cupwhich will see Milan, Monza, Rome, Atalanta, Inter, Lazio and Naples compete until the end of April?

In addition to football, eSports have to do with the basket overseas, through the NBA 2K League championship, and with tennis, through the Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas. In the first case it is a virtual championship where the teams, made up of 3 players each, can use unique non-NBA basketball players; in the second of a tournament that will see the participants compete in Tennis Clash shots. But be careful: not all hobbies, sports or otherwise, can be defined as electronic sports; there are cases in which an ad hoc study is necessary.

Can poker be considered an eSport? Not yet

The problems begin when the latest generation of video games, including PES and FIFA, are not the protagonists of tournaments between e-gamers organized internationally. And then we need to distinguish case by case, why not all forms of entertainment they are electronic sports.

Il poker, for example, it’s more of a skill game where strategy and skill are the masters, which uses different tools to create large and interactive communities. Twitch is one of these, used to transform poker into a show, as is the eFootball Championship Pro tournament. The link that has been created with eSports can also be seen clearly when this card game aims for social prestige obtainable through a win. So the gap between poker and electronic sports is gradually narrowing, and the merit is above all of the technology that has made great strides.

What future?

After talking about the past and present of eSports, it’s time to imagine its future. A rather rosy future considering that competitive gaming has decided to land on smartphones. This choice is the best way to involve the youngest, who use what was once a simple mobile phone on every occasion. Among the masterpieces accessible today are: Diablo Immortal, PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile and League of Legends Wild Rift. More will come soon, so as to transform e-sports into high-quality playful experiences.

Not only that, companies in the sector want to improve the so-called passive entertainment, that of users who can observe the exploits of their favorites by commenting via social media. How? Also using other streaming channels other than Twitch and YouTube and focusing even more on personalizing the posted content.