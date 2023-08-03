History has already written such stories, Veselý exclaims before retaliation. He also hinted at changes in the line-up, harakiri refuses

In order for Bohemians to even get the doubleheader to extra time, they must win by three goals in regular time. The weekend league match quite possibly offered them an imaginary cookbook with a recipe for how to surpass the quality Bodö team under the baton of the great coach Kjetil Knutsen. In the derby between two teams from beyond the arctic circle, the upcoming opponent of the Kangaroos lost to Tromsö 0:2. “This may be another indicator that Bodö can be defeated and certain weapons apply to him. Why can’t we beat them if they can?” believes stopper Lukáš Hůlka.

“The match gave us some guidance, but it will be more about us. In order to succeed against such an opponent, we have to show a good team performance and support it with four or five above-standard individual performances,” added Veselý more modestly.

However, in the past three duels of the current year, only a few of the Kangaroo stars got into the comfort that would be needed for the rematch of the preliminary round. Let the weekend’s 1:2 home defeat against Teplice be proof. Perhaps only goalkeeper Michal Reichl really shined in the league prologue in Pardubice (1:0). “Two or three players who were our mainstays are now not fit. I like to give players confidence, but even that has an expiration date. When performances are repeatedly not of high quality, it is necessary to intervene,” indicated the head of the green and white bench.

He did not reveal to the journalists who exactly Veselý is betting on in retaliation. There is a bet on the technically proficient midfielder Michal Beran, who can sometimes pull out surprising solutions from his football repertoire. “There will be changes, whether in the basic lineup or the game concept. But we certainly won’t commit harakiri and open the floodgates at the back. We want to enter the match patiently, diligently and go for the first goal,” continued Veselý.

It was a quick goal that could scald Bodö and bring Bohemians closer to the currently hard-to-imagine turnaround in the development of the double-header. “After that, they could get nervous,” suspects the 45-year-old coach. “But the goal I’m looking at is to win the first half. Then we’ll see what can or can’t be done about it.”

Instead of the cult Ďolíček, which does not comply with UEFA regulations, the kangaroos take refuge in the epet Arena, which is the home of Sparta. The Letná Stadium has a significantly larger capacity, so the stands will be crowded with fans of the green and white. “Given the tickets sold, the assumption could be eleven to thirteen thousand spectators,” guessed Veselý, who values ​​the support of fans above all else.

BOHEMIANS MATCH ON O2 TV SCREEN The O2 TV Sport station broadcasts the Bohemians Praha 1905-Bodo Glimt match live. The studio of moderator Radek Šilhan and expert Jakub Podané starts at 6:40 p.m. Reporter Denisa Doležalová will provide current information directly from the playing field. The match itself will be performed by a commentary duo consisting of Aleš Svoboda and Honza Homolka.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially those who valued the trip to Bodö. We felt solidarity and support the whole time and I really appreciate the reaction after the game. I also thank them for buying tickets for this match, even though we are taking a result from Norway that none of us wanted. It can be seen that Bohemians are a specific club, it has no parallels not only in the Czech environment,” laughed Veselý. And perhaps in return he will give the fans, together with his entourage, an even greater impulse for constant support. Whether through performance, the development of the duel, or both together. After all football has no logic…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

