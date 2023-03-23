Sara Conti and Niccolò Macii won a splendid bronze medal at the World Championships 2023 of figure skating, underway on the ice of the Super Arena in Saitama (Japan). The couple had already been superlative in the short program and in the free program they surpassed themselves, touching up every personal best and breaking down the 200-point wall for the first time in their career.

This is a historic result for Italygiven that the tricolor hadn’t waved on the world podium for nine years, or since Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte triumphed in dance and Carolina Kostner put the bronze around her neck. Conti/Macii became the first Italian artistic couple to win a world laurel and the Bel Paese has thus become the ninth existing nation to have obtained at least one world championship medal in each of the four Olympic specialties.

The European Champions, making their debut at the World Cup, reached 208.08 points and expressed all their satisfaction through the ISU channels: “This is a great result for Italy and he believes it will give a lot of strength to the whole movement. We are very happy with this historic medal. We created a beautiful program, we grit our teeth even when our legs hurt and we were very nervous. We did it, we won the bronze medal in our first participation!”.

Photo: Lapresse